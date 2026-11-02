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Stopping the War Machine - #SolutionsWatch

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The Corbett Report

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/stopping-the-war-machine-solutionswatch/

We know the problem: the multi-trillion dollar war machine that continues to march on, stealing wealth from the masses and giving it to the military-industrial contractors. So, what's the solution? Today on #SolutionsWatch, James talks to Ken Schoolland and Michel Chossudovsky about what can be done to stop the war machine in its tracks.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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