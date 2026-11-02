SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/stopping-the-war-machine-solutionswatch/

We know the problem: the multi-trillion dollar war machine that continues to march on, stealing wealth from the masses and giving it to the military-industrial contractors. So, what's the solution? Today on #SolutionsWatch, James talks to Ken Schoolland and Michel Chossudovsky about what can be done to stop the war machine in its tracks.

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