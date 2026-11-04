Sunday(?) Update Covers EMERGENCY Warnings Around the World

TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://corbettreport.com/sundayupdate4/

This week on Sunday(?) Update: the terrorists in government want you to be ready for...something; the Australian Bureau of Meteorology gets caught fudging global warming data; and a strange, meaningless ritual plays out in Israel, Brazil and the US .

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A FULL, HYPERLINKED TRANSCRIPT WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.