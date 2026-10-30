Sunday(?) Update Covers the Trial of Bill Gates

TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://corbettreport.com/sundayupdate3/

This week on Sunday(?) Update: a Dutch civil case puts the Covid criminals on trial; Berenson gets shut down by an appeals court; and the Canadian government is still trying to justify the Emergencies Act.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A FULL, HYPERLINKED TRANSCRIPT WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.