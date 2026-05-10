by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

May 10, 2026

It’s been quite a year for the Chicken Little overpopulation fearmongers.

First they lost Overpopulation Bomb propagandist and pseudoscience charlatan Paul Ehrlich.

And now they’ve lost Ted Turner.

That’s right, Ted Turner (everyone’s least-favourite media mogul) kicked the bucket this week at the ripe old age of 87. He is survived by five children, fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren—a family whose size, it must be admitted, is rather odd for a depopulation enthusiast who advocated for a one-child policy. But that’s how things roll for the neo-Malthusians: plenty of progeny for me, only one for thee!

So, who was Ted Turner, really? And what does his death actually mean for the depopulation agenda of the globalist jet set?

Let’s find out!

THE OFFICIAL OBITUARY

If you want to understand the establishment’s version of the life and death of Ted Turner, you could of course turn to the newspaper of record, The New York Times. There, you can read dutiful establishment stenographer Jonathan Kendall’s treatment of Turner’s life and legacy, “Ted Turner, Creator of CNN and the 24-Hour News Cycle, Dies at 87.”

If and when you do read that piece, you’ll discover that Turner was a “media mogul who cut a brash and vivid figure.” You’ll also learn that Turner pioneered the cable television industry by “creating the 24-hour news cycle” and that he died this past Wednesday at the age of 87 after a battle with “Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder.”

Then, you’ll hear that “Mr. Turner’s signature creation was CNN—the Cable News Network—which revolutionized television news in 1980 by presenting it all hours of the day and eventually inspiring other media operations to follow suit.”

You’ll be told that “in 1996, he merged his conglomerate, Turner Broadcasting System, with Time Warner to create one of the world’s largest media companies.”

Finally, you’ll discover that he not only captained the winning yacht in the America’s Cup race in 1977 but also took an active role in purchasing and promoting the Atlanta Braves baseball team. “I’m trying to set the all-time record for achievement by one person in one lifetime,” he is quoted as saying. This ambition, he was happy to tell others, puts him “in pretty big company: Alexander the Great, Napoleon, Gandhi, Christ, Mohammed, Buddha, Washington, Roosevelt, Churchill.” (Devoted NYT lapdog Kendall concedes, to his credit, that “[n]ot even his staunchest admirers placed Mr. Turner on that high a pedestal.”)

Nonetheless, the entire piece serves as an encomium to a “Great Man” rather than a stark warning about the power and influence that billionaire media monopolists wield in the modern era of state capitalism, let alone how that power and influence can be wielded for malevolent ends.

Kendall acknowledges Turner’s personal failings—his rocky marriages marred by his own infidelities, for instance, and his tendency toward self-aggrandizement and insulting behaviour, which earned him the nickname the “Mouth of the South”—only to dismiss such concerns. Instead, Kendall dwells on Turner’s noble conservationist efforts, which resulted in his taking personal ownership of “more than a million acres of wilderness and ranch land”—in order to “save Mother Earth,” naturally. His billion-dollar donation to the United Nations also receives high praise from Kendall, who calls it an “extraordinary act of philanthropy,” without explaining how those funds were intended to be used.

In the end, Kendall leaves his readers with the impression that Turner was merely a hard-drinking, hard-partying, hard-working businessman whose reckless streak and tendency to bet big worked to his advantage as he carved out his media empire.

He was Captain Courageous, the man with nerves of steel who went on to win the America’s Cup, take on the networks, marry a movie star, and become a billionaire. He dressed like a cowboy. He gave the impression of signing contracts without looking at them. He was a drinker, a yeller, a man of unstoppable urges and impulses, the embodiment of the entrepreneur as risk-taker. He bought the station, and so began one of the great broadcasting empires of the 20th century.

The other panegyrics masquerading as obituaries from the usual establishment repeaters—CNN, The Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter—follow a similar pattern to Kendall’s NYT piece, though they do contain the occasional interesting anecdote. The THR obituary, for example, alludes to Turner’s “11 Voluntary Initiatives,” a concept explained in a 2011 Forbes article on the media mogul:

Turner’s to-do list takes the form of “11 Voluntary Initiatives,” a summary of his pet causes (starting with “I promise to care for planet Earth ...”). He keeps a copy in his wallet—minitablets that bear a deliberate, if slightly hubristic, resemblance to the Ten Commandments. “You have to have rules to live by—nations need it, the world needs it, humanity needs it,” he explains. “I thought if we’re gonna start over with a parallel set of rules, voluntary initiatives would be more acceptable because people don’t want to be commanded anymore today.”

Regardless of these slight variations in anecdote and emphasis, however, all these reflections on Turner’s legacy return to the same core idea: he may have been brash and boorish, but no one can deny his accomplishments.

He revolutionized television with the 24-hour news cycle!

He was a dedicated conservationist who fretted about overpopulation!

Heck, he was even part of “The Good Club!”

You can’t possibly hold anything against a member of the self-proclaimed “Good Club,” can you?

Well, can you?

THE UNOFFICIAL OBITUARY

A closer look at the billionaire mogul’s list of supposed “accomplishments” shows why, far from being worthy of praise and veneration, Turner was just another agenda-supporting, globalism-pushing, anti-human scoundrel.

He revolutionized television with the 24-hour news cycle!

Yes, Turner’s decision to start a round-the-clock cable news network in 1980 was no doubt the genesis of our modern 24/7 news cycle...but is this something we should be praising?

Even the controlled opposition critics of establishment media—critics who are themselves very much a part of the corporate and foundation-funded media ecosystem—correctly point out that the effect of the creation of a non-stop news cycle has been the watering down of actual information with endless speculation and “analysis” by talking heads who, generally speaking, don’t know their ass from their elbow. (Of course, even this tepid critique relies on the premise that establishment media was a bastion of truth before the invention of the 24/7 news cycle rather than an exercise in agenda-setting and opinion-shaping by Bohemian Grove-attending, right-hand-of-Satan-sitting globalists, but you get the idea.)

More to the point, acclimating the public to the 24/7 news cycle was only the first step in preparing that public for the apotheosis of the idiocracy: the 60/24 news cycle. If you have a hard time reading an article as long as this one without your attention drifting and without giving in to the compulsion to check your email and scroll through social media and browse your news feed in a separate tab, you have Ted Turner to thank for your goldfish-esque attention span.

He was a dedicated conservationist who fretted about overpopulation!

The supposed magnanimity of Turner’s conservationist streak is belied by the transparently self-serving nature of his spending in that area.

Kendall and other posthumous hagiographers never fail to point out Turner’s acquisition of a million acres of land for the purpose of turning them into “wilderness preserves”...but they usually fail to contextualize that acquisition. Turner was not buying the land and turning it over to a conservationist society in some selfless act of charity. Rather, he was careful to retain control of that land as his own private property, insuring that at the time of his death he was the fourth-largest private landowner in the United States.

“Turner has no plans to give any of it [his land] away,” Forbes reporter Keren Blankfeld glibly oberves in her 2011 whitewash of the man. Blankfeld then notes that “the world’s largest herd of bison,” which Turner acquired as part of his “conservation” efforts, were in fact intended to supply meat for “Ted’s Montana Grill, a chain of 46 restaurants Turner co-founded in 2002.”

Ted Turner’s real obsession, however, was revealed when he talked about his pet passion: overpopulation.

Tuner was sometimes accused of being the true creator of the Georgia Guidestones. However, as previous Corbett Report guest Michael Bennett demonstrates in the excellent investigative documentary Dark Clouds Over Elberton, “R. C. Christian”—the pseudonym used by the creator(s) of the Guidestones—was not, in fact, Turner. Nonetheless, there is no doubt at all that Turner was in accord with the creepy NWO monument’s stated depopulation agenda.

In fact, Turner’s enthusiasm for a human culling outweighs even that of the Guidestones’ progenitor(s). Whereas the Guidestones command that the would-be rulers of the New World Order “[m]aintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature,” Turner believed the ideal human population would be even less than that!

In the November/December 1991 edition of Audubon Magazine, Turner was quoted as saying that a one-child policy could, over time, reduce the human population down to his ideal range: 250 million–350 million people!

(To be fair, in a rare bout of goodwill toward humanity, he later conceded that not quite so many people would have to be culled from the earth and that a global population of “two billion is about right.”)

Turner was no crotchety old man yelling at crowds, however. He was a rich-beyond-the-dreams-of-avarice billionaire with a media empire he could use to amplify his wild hatred of humanity. And when it came to promoting that anti-human depopulation agenda, he proved more than willing to put his money where his mouth was.

Heck, he was even part of “The Good Club!”

As viewers of “Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid“ will know, the so-called “Good Club” was the name that a select group of millionaires and billionaires chose for a secret conference they convened in 2009 on the issue of how best to utilize their massive fortunes for the purpose of re-shaping the world.

As viewers of that episode will also know, rather than a benevolent meeting of do-gooders that their club name implied (or a conclave of crusading superheros that the cartoonish propaganda of the corporate media portrayed), that gathering had a much darker aim: culling the human population. According to The Sunday Times‘ account of the deliberations, the conspiracy of oligarchs—including not just Ted Turner but also George Soros, Warren Buffett, David Rockefeller Jr., Michael Bloomberg and others—briefly discussed various “philanthropic” efforts before “a consensus emerged that they would back a strategy in which population growth would be tackled as a potentially disastrous environmental, social and industrial threat.”

Turner did not need a meeting of the “Good Club” in 2009 to convince him to spend his vast wealth on reducing the human population, however. In 1997, he donated $1 billion to establish the United Nations Foundation, which works to “help the UN tackle some of the greatest collective action challenges of our time, including scaled collaboration to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the promise of the Paris Agreement on climate change.” The UN Foundation along with (who else?) the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation then provided funding to the UN Population Fund, which (amongst other things) was credibly accused of covertly sterilizing Third World populations by slipping anti-fertility drugs into tetanus vaccines.

There are many adjectives that can be used to describe Turner and his fellow travellers. “Good” is not one of them.

DEATH IS NO VICTORY

Needless to say, the foregoing is not an exhaustive list of Ted Turner’s misdeeds. Indeed, there’s no shortage of reasons to dislike Turner and to dishonour his legacy.

There’s Turner’s self-conscious use of his media empire as a megaphone for thrusting his warped, Malthusian vision of the world down the throat of the public, for example. Not only did he use CNN to doggedly promote Maurice Strong and the 1991 Rio Earth Summit, he also self-consciously created Captain Planet and the Planeteers as a vehicle for brainwashing children and indoctrinating them into the eugenics cult.

Then there are the many innocuously named, agenda-promoting institutions and foundations he founded, funded or led, including the biosecurity-promoting Nuclear Threat Initiative and the climate agenda-pushing Better World Fund, as well as the aforementioned UN Foundation, the eponymously named Turner Foundation and the ludicrously named Captain Planet Foundation (all three of which are chaired or directed by his daughter, Laura).

And let’s not forget the personal stories of Turner’s superficial and degrading business decisions related by Corbett Report members.

But for those who are wont to celebrate the death of a committed eugenicist like Turner, a note of caution is warranted. Turner’s death means very little in the larger scheme of things.

Yes, Turner himself may be gone, and no doubt the globalists have lost a useful minion in funding and promoting their depopulation agenda.

But just because Turner’s dead doesn’t mean the UN’s 2030 Agenda or its attendant SDG goals are dead. As we’ve seen, the UN Foundation, funded by Turner’s generous billion-dollar endowment, continues to actively work toward the realization of that goal.

And just because Turner’s dead doesn’t mean that the media behemoth he gave birth to will stop dumbing down the public or propagandizing the masses with climate fearmongering. As we’ve seen, after Turner created the 24/7 news cycle, things have only devolved from there. And if you’re worried that Turner’s child-indoctrinating legacy will die with him, you can relax. There’s a Captain Planet Netflix reboot on the way to scare a new generation of children into embracing their future of bug burgers and grovel hovels!

No, Turner’s death is no victory, just as David Rockefeller’s death was no victory and Zbigniew Brzezinski’s death was no victory and Henry Kissinger’s death was no victory and Paul Ehrlich’s death was no victory. The deaths of these individuals mean nothing with regard to the globalist agenda because, at base, what we are not fighting individuals but an ideology. An ideology of death and power and control. And, sadly, that ideology is not being laid to rest in a coffin unless and until we wake up to the true nature of the struggle: a struggle for freedom against those who seek our enslavement.

Ted Turner may be gone, but his human-hating, depopulationist soul continues to haunt the earth. It is not until we confront this horrific ideology head on and proudly declare our allegiance to the Philosophy of Freedom—and, indeed, to life itself—that we will finally be rid of the specter of Ted Turner and his ilk.

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