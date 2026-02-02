The Corbett Report

The 9th Annual Fake News Awards

Feb 02, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/fakenews9/

And now, from the PEOC deep under the demolished East Wing of the White House, it’s THE 9TH ANNUAL FAKE NEWS AWARDS!!! Featuring the fakest stories, the fakest journalists and the fakest factoids from the year that was in this socially constructed pseudoreality we call “the news.” The Fake News Awards is the only awards show that dares to ask the question: what are these lying dipsh!@s trying to sell us on now and why do they expect us to swallow it?!

