Mind control. Nanobots. Neurohacking.

Bring up these topics with the average Joe and he'll tell you that they are the stuff of science fiction.

But these concepts are not the cyberpunk fantasies of some novelist's overactive imagination. They are under development right now.

Last week we explored the reality of the battle of the brain, from the long history of psychological experimentation and social engineering to the claim of modern-day militaries that the "cognitive space" is part of their operational domain.

This week let's explore the technologies today's militaries are seeking to employ in their battle for your brain and examine the ways in which these technologies are being weaponized against you.

Brain Chips For Everyone!

By now, everyone knows that Elon Musk is the public face of the drive to brain-chip the human population.

In 2017, the "dark MAGA" cosplayer unveiled his latest amazing transhumanist project to the world: Neuralink, a private company dedicated to creating a working brain-computer interface.

By 2021, Neuralink had something to show for its efforts: video of a monkey playing "Pong" with its mind.

Not shown in that video were the more than 1,000 animals that Neuralink tortured and slaughtered in the name of their gruesome quest to merge man and machine, including:

"a male rhesus macaque who was 7 years old" when he underwent the company's experimental brain chip surgery and who kept attempting to pull the "port connector" surgically attached to his skull out, causing it to dislodge and become infected, resulting in the monkey's euthanization

"a female rhesus macaque who was 10 years old" at the time of her surgery and whose six-hour surgery resulted in the titanium plate screwed to her skull and affixed with "gelfoam" becoming infected, resulting in her euthanization

"a female rhesus macaque who was about 6 years old" when she was subjected to the Neuralink surgery and who suffered intracranial swelling resulting from—as her post-euthanasia necropsy report showed—"remnant electrode threads" in her brain.

Given the catalogue of horrors that is the annals of the Neuralink experiments, one would expect that the research would have been shut down immediately upon the exposure of these crimes. But one would be wrong.

Instead, Musk and his minions continued their savage procedures unimpeded. The result has been a catalogue of "successes" trumpeted by our friends in the establishment lapdog media.

In January 2024, Scientific American (yes, that Scientific American) crowed that "Elon Musk’s Neuralink has Implanted its First Chip in a Human Brain" and invited its readers to ponder: "What’s Next?"

Precisely one year later, it was time for the Associated Press to blow Elon's horn, "reporting" that "Elon Musk says a third patient got a Neuralink brain implant" and duly noting, "The work is part of a booming field."

In March of this year, the establishment stenographers took a turn for the biblical, with Newsweek uncritically quoting the State Department contractor's claim that he will "Restore [a] Blind Person's Sight With [a] Brain Chip This Year." (And we all know how utterly accurate the Technocratic Huckster is with his timeline predictions!)

Finally, earlier this month, the crack journalists at Men's Health penned "Yes, He Let Elon Musk Put a Chip in His Brain," in which they introduced the world to Noland Arbaugh, a quadriplegic who can now surf websites with his mind because of the Neuralink implant in his skull.

You may think I jest when I say the coverage of these developments in the mainstream press smacks of idolatry, but I assure you I do not.

SOURCE: Vox.com

Of course, like every other "amazing" development associated in the popular imagination with the real-life Tony Stark, Musk is not the progenitor of this technology, nor is he even its most important proponent.

We could point to other supervillains in the globalist ranks who have touted the brain chip technology in the past, including Klaus Schwab:

And Regina Dugan:

But then, this technology didn't start with these super-gophers and globalist stooges, either. It starts in an altogether darker and less-examined corner of the global power structure. . . .

This Is Your Brain on DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, is—as long-time conspiracy researchers know by now—the research and development wing of the US Department of Defense. Formerly known as ARPA, it sponsored the development of the "ARPANET," which was the technological basis for what we now call the internet. But DARPA has been involved for decades in many nightmarish, weird, creepy and downright zany ideas for weaponizing cutting-edge technologies, from synthetic blood to cyborg insects to smart dust to plant-eating robots.

Perhaps one of DARPA's most concerning projects is its ongoing attempt to map, control and manipulate the human brain.

That DARPA has been obsessed with brains since its very inception is a matter of public record. In a detailed report for Propaganda In Focus last year titled "The Rise of Big Mind and Nano-Totalitarianism," investigative journalist John Hawkins explains how this obsession goes right back to the founding director of the agency, J. C. R. Licklider.

It is reasonably commonplace knowledge that the Pentagon gifted the Internet to its partners in commerce and academia to further expand its influence around the world. This came as the result of a visionary experience that ARPA’s first director, Joseph Carl Robnett Licklider had for the use and future of the Internet. Licklider only stayed two years at ARPA but he foresaw how the Internet could be used as "mind-computer symbiosis," a system he outlines in his 1960 paper. As one summary of his work tells us, "Licklider posited the then-radical belief that a marriage of the human mind with the computer would eventually result in better decision-making."

This interest in "mind-computer symbiosis" has persisted to the present day.

In 2013, then-US President Obama launched The BRAIN (Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies) Initiative, a $100 million public-private research project to "accelerate the development and application of new technologies that will enable researchers to produce dynamic pictures of the brain that show how individual brain cells and complex neural circuits interact at the speed of thought." Unsurprisingly, DARPA was a key contributor to that initiative, providing researchers with tens of millions of dollars in grants to develop "the technologies needed to reliably extract information from the nervous system" and other methods of probing and mapping the brain.

And in 2018, DARPA launched The Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) program with the explicit aim of developing "high-performance, bi-directional brain-machine interfaces."

So, has the decades-long DARPA-sponsored research brought the US military closer than ever to the realization of Licklider's dream of "mind-computer symbiosis"?

You bet it has!

In 2016, DARPA bragged about the creation of implantable "neural dust," a "millimeter-scale wireless device small enough to be implanted in individual nerves [that is] capable of detecting electrical activity of nerves and muscles deep within the body and that uses ultrasound for power coupling and communication."

In 2017, DARPA unveiled its Neural Engineering System Design (NESD) program with the purported goal of developing "high-resolution neurotechnology" capable of "mitigating the effects of injury and disease on the visual and auditory systems of military personnel." In reality, that meant creating "neural implants that can record high-fidelity signals from 1 million neurons" and that are bi-directional, i.e., able to not only record signals from the brain, but also transmit signals to the brain.

In 2019, IEEE Spectrum revealed the true purpose of the N3 program: not to help crippled vets control prosthetic limbs with their minds but to allow soldiers to control weapons with their minds. "By simply popping on a helmet or headset, soldiers could conceivably command control centers without touching a keyboard; fly drones intuitively with a thought; even feel intrusions into a secure network," the publication gushed at the time.

LiveScience was even more straightforward in its assessment of the N3 program and its ultimate goal. In "The Government Is Serious About Creating Mind-Controlled Weapons," Edd Gent revealed that DARPA's quest for thought-directed weapons systems was no mere sci-fi fantasy.

DARPA, the Department of Defense's research arm, is paying scientists to invent ways to instantly read soldiers' minds using tools like genetic engineering of the human brain, nanotechnology and infrared beams. The end goal? Thought-controlled weapons, like swarms of drones that someone sends to the skies with a single thought or the ability to beam images from one brain to another.

And how will the DARPA-funded eggheads accomplish this? By genetically engineering human brains, of course!

Specifically, the plan calls for DNA to be inserted into specific neurons that will make them capable of producing two types of proteins: one that "absorbs light when a neuron is firing, which makes it possible to detect neural activity" and one that "tethers to magnetic nanoparticles, so the neurons can be magnetically stimulated to fire when the headset generates a magnetic field."

Naturally, most of DARPA's research projects are sold to the public under the same cover as Neuralink: it's meant to help the unhealthy, not control the masses! How dare you stop cripples from surfing Twitter with their mind, you cad!

In reality, of course, the potential good that could come from these technologies is an afterthought. The true purpose is not to help the disabled to type or the blind to see but to be able to manipulate, influence and even control the minds of the public. This is, after all, why these N3 devices contain the ability to both record brain activity and transmit signals to the brain.

The good news is that brain chips and neural lace and other implants are, at this point, still obvious and invasive technologies that require surgical intervention. These technologies are hardly stealthy. Even if the targets of such an interventions were not cooperative, they would at the very least be aware that they were being chipped.

But the bad news is that militaries around the world are busy developing neuroweapons that will influence, disrupt, control or completely disable brains without the consent or even the knowledge of their targets.

If You Can't Join 'Em, Beat 'Em!

The annals of military history boast their fair share of mad scientists.

Take for example Herman Kahn, the RAND Corporation stooge whose ruminations on how to "win" a thermonuclear war served as an inspiration for Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove.

Or take Andrew Marshall, the octogenarian affectionately known in defense circles as "Yoda," who spent half a century as the Pentagon's "futurist-in-chief" and whose fever dreams of climate change and resource wars guided military planners for decades.

But none of these characters seem quite as off-the-wall as the new batch of mad scientists in the US Army's Mad Scientist Initiative. No, that's not a colourful nickname, that's the actual name of a real initiative by the US Army that—in the Army's own words—"shapes future multi-domain (i.e., Land, Air, Sea, Cyber, and Space) operations."

The initiative hosts conferences and events envisioning future military scenarios and strategies around themes such as "2050 Cyber" ("cyber capabilities will be accessible to states, non-states, and super empowered individuals"), "Enemy after Next" ("today's conflict is about electron vs. electron and in the future it will be about algorithm vs. algorithm"), and, of course, "Human Dimension" ("measuring cognitive potential, man–machine interface (centaur chess), genome sequencing, wearables/embeddables, continuous diagnostics, and performance enhancers").

The concept of the mind-computer symbiosis is right up the Mad Scientists' alley, so naturally it's a common topic of discussion on their podcast, "The Convergence." One particularly candid episode of that podcast—"One Brain Chip, Please! Neuro-AI with two of the Maddest Scientists"—featured Dr. James Canton and Dr. James Giordano (yes, that James Giordano) discussing the latest advances in neuroweaponry in the age of AI.

To hear them talk about this topic in such a straightforward way is as chilling as it is enlightening. The idea of using neurotech such as brain chips and cognitive weapons to "instrument humans"—i.e., to puppeteer or manipulate them into helping the military achieve its objectives with or without the knowledge of those being manipulated—is treated as somewhat old hat by these veterans of the neurowars. They've already moved beyond such basic concepts and instead deliberate—as the podcast's own write-up on the official Mad Scientist blog site admits—on deploying cyber weapons on other species to assist the military in its operations as needed:

Opportunities exist outside of instrumenting just humans. Other species could be used as cooperatives or proxies for human engagement, or even non-human entities such as biomimetic drones. [Emphasis in original.]

These self-proclaimed "mad scientists" are not hiding their agenda or the nature of the weaponry they are developing for the Pentagon's arsenal. In fact, they write and publish articles about these very technologies.

Take "Redefining Neuroweapons: Emerging Capabilities in Neuroscience and Neurotechnology," for example. Penned by Joseph DeFranco, Diane DiEuliis, and James Giordano and published in PRISM—"a premiere journal offering provocative articles relating to national and international security affairs"—the article argues, "Ongoing developments in neuroscience and technology (neuroS/T), which trend toward 5 to 10 year trajectories of progression, make the brain sciences valid, viable, and of growing value for operational use in warfare, intelligence, and national security (WINS) applications."

The authors then casually itemize the "Current and Near-term NeuroS/T Approaches to Influencing/Impairing Opponents," including:

Neuropharmacological agents (tranquilizing agents, mood-altering agents, dissociative agents, hallucinogens, etc.);

Neuromicrobial agents (viruses, bacteria, prions, gene-edited novel microbial agents);

Organic neurotoxins (bungarotoxins, conotoxins, naja toxins, saxitoxins, etc.); and

Neurotechnological devices (directed energy delivery systems, transcranial neuromodulatory systems, neuro-nanomaterial agents).

That these types of weapons and agents are being actively researched and developed by the US military (and, needless to say, by other major military powers) will be shocking only to those who haven't listened to Giordano delivering his well-rehearsed patter on the "drugs, bugs, toxins and devices" that can either enhance or disrupt the cognitive functions of their target, like the "high CNS aggregation" nanoparticulates that, according to Giordano, "clump in the brain or in the vasculature" and "create essentially what looks like a hemorrhagic diathesis."

There is doubtless much more advanced neuroweaponry being developed under cover of secrecy in the recesses of the Pentagon and DARPA-funded laboratories. And if you are interested in the details of these weapons and technologies, you can find more about it in the upcoming symposium "OMNIWAR: THE BRAIN," which is being put on by Patrick Wood of technocracy.news and Catherine Austin Fitts of solari.com. The symposium will be taking place on Saturday, April 26, and will feature presentations by prominent academics on the battle for the brain and the neurotechnologies that are being deployed against us.

As interesting as it is to discuss what type of neuroweapon research may be going on in secret, however, it is even more remarkable to note that so much about these devices, agents, weapons and programs, from neural dust to N3 to NESD, is being publicly admitted and openly discussed by the self-proclaimed Mad Scientists of the US Army and detailed in papers and reports on various .mil websites.

It's enough to make one wonder if the trumpeting of these neuroweapons is itself part of the infowar.

The Fight Is On

Whether we know it or not, we are at war.

As we have seen over the past two weeks of this exploration, there is a battle going on for our minds. Our enemies in that battle—the technocrats, social engineers and would-be rulers of humanity—have been prepping for over a century, carefully mapping, researching, prodding and analyzing the minds of the public to determine what makes us tick, what makes us talk, and what vulnerabilities can be exploited to influence, manipulate and disrupt our cognitive processes.

We know that brain chips and neural dust and other far-out-sounding sci-fi technologies are being actively developed. But the reason we know this is because they have told us as much, in papers, in conferences, in public lectures, even in podcasts and on YouTube.

Perhaps the need to inform the public about these technologies is itself a ploy, one designed to instill fear and panic in us. Just as the intent of the "creepy Army Psyops video" was to psyop the public into fearing the incredible abilities of the psyops warriors, so, too, might the intent of the Mad Scientists podcast and similar publications and press releases be to make us afraid of the awesome abilities of the fearsome neurological weapons of the US forces.

But if that is the case, it only goes to underscore a point that I've made many times in the past and that bears repeating here: the fact that the military (and those globalist forces puppeteering the military) go to such incredible lengths to try to influence us and to make us think certain things shows that what we think IS important!

After all, the entire point of the infowar and of psychological operations and of cognitive warfare generally is to influence or manipulate the minds of the public. If what we thought and what we believed weren't important, why would they bother trying to influence us in these ways?

And this brings us back to a bedrock truth: Our cognitive sovereignty is paramount. The would-be rulers of the world may be trying their best to undermine our sovereignty, but, at least for now, we still control what we think.

We still have the ability to make up our own minds. To weigh information for ourselves and come to our own conclusions. To live as sovereign human beings, not transhuman cyborgs on the way to a "mind-computer symbiosis."

So, while we still have the opportunity to think for ourselves, each of us can ask ourselves this question: "When Elon's brain chip is available at my local Tesla dealer and everyone is getting it, will I be lining up to have them put it in my skull?"

