The CIA STILL Ships in the Drugs!

After the US left Afghanistan, opium production in the production plummeted off a cliff. And now that Uncle Sam is gunning for Venezuela, guess where the drug problem is? So who’s REALLY running the drugs, anyway? Join James for this overview of the CIA, drugs and black ops on The Corbett Report podcast.

