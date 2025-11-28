The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The CIA STILL Ships in the Drugs!

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Nov 28, 2025

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-cia-still-ships-in-the-drugs/

After the US left Afghanistan, opium production in the production plummeted off a cliff. And now that Uncle Sam is gunning for Venezuela, guess where the drug problem is? So who’s REALLY running the drugs, anyway? Join James for this overview of the CIA, drugs and black ops on The Corbett Report podcast.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

© 2025 James Corbett
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture