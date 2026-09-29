The Conversation (1974) - Film, Literature and the New World Order

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-conversation-1974/

In The Conversation—the 1974 conspiracy thriller/psychodrama from writer/director Francis Ford Coppola—we follow the story of Harry Caul, the greatest surveillance technician in the world. Caul has been hired to clandestinely record a conversation for a mysterious corporate client—but that conversation ends up having lethal implications. So, what did Coppola know about the surveillance state, and what does this half-century old film have to teach us about the electronic panopticon that exists around us in 2026? Joining us to dissect this New Hollywood-era classic is Antony Rotunno, the host of the Film Gold podcast.

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