by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

November 29, 2026

As Corbett Report diehards doubtless already know, The Economist is a lamestream propaganda rag that was (until very recently) co-owned by none other than the Rothschild banking family, and, as such, serves as a dutiful mouthpiece for the neoliberal globalist establishment.

And, as you dedicated Corbetteers doubtless also already know, each November The Economist publishes a “World Ahead” issue filled with articles engaging in “future-gazing analysis, predictions and speculation.”

More to the point, the “World Ahead” issue of The Economist always features a cover illustration that attracts a great deal of attention in conspiracy realist circles. Conspiracy researchers spend an inordinate amount of time and energy dissecting that illustration and using it to make predictions about what the oligarchs are planning to inflict on the world in the coming year.

Well, guess what? It’s November, and The Economist has just published its annual “World Ahead” issue.

And guess what else? This year, rather than poring over every detail of the cover illustration in an attempt to discern the tale of woe the globalists are writing for us, the conspiracy community has done something much more productive, much more inspiring and much more meaningful with that illustration!

Do you want to know what they did? Then read on!

THE COVER ILLUSTRATION CONSPIRACY

The great tradition of online conspiracy researchers breathlessly awaiting the annual “World Ahead” issue of The Economist dates back to at least 2018.

That’s when some intrepid truth sleuthers (or some bored article writers looking for some juicy clickbait with which to entice more readers) alighted on the intriguing cover of the January 1988 edition of The Economist.

Said sleuthers noted that this cover—along with its accompanying article, the ominously named “Get ready for a world currency“—appeared to predict the precise year that a new world currency would be foisted upon the public: 2018!

According to The Economist’s 1988 article:

THIRTY years from now, Americans, Japanese, Europeans, and people in many other rich countries—and some relatively poor ones—will probably be paying for their shopping with the same currency. Prices will be quoted not in dollars, yen or D-marks but in, let’s say, the phoenix. The phoenix will be favoured by companies and shoppers because it will be more convenient than today’s national currencies, which by then will seem a quaint cause of much disruption to economic life in the late twentieth century.

Although such a scenario may have seemed—as The Economist went on to concede—an “outlandish prediction” back in 1988, it seemed much more plausible to netizens in 2018. Indeed, after the Global Financial Collapse of 2008 and the globally coordinated “New World Order“ of banking bailouts and emergency lending, and after the advent of cryptocurrencies and the long, slow death of the petrodollar, how could 2018 NOT be the year that the global banking oligarchy forced us onto their new...Phoenix Coin?

Of course, as it turns out, that January 1988 edition of the magazine was not a secret clue to the global conspiracy’s 30-year plan for humanity. No, the global currency was not unveiled in 2018, after all (in case you hadn’t noticed).

But since when did a little thing like being demonstrably, certifiably, stone-cold wrong stop the internet “truther” crowd from engaging in pointless speculation?

And thus began an annual tradition. Each November The Economist would print a “World Ahead” prediction issue with an appropriately conspira-baity cover illustration and, like clockwork, the online punderati would dutifully dissect every jot and tittle of said illustration—usually without bothering to even read the accompanying article.

Thus, for example, the illustration accompanying the 2019 edition of the series...

...alerted us to...something to do with the phrenological analysis of Donald Trump’s head?

And the decidedly less artistic 2020 cover...

...clearly predicted COVID. (I’m sure those letters are hiding in there somewhere! THEY KNEW!!!)

And the cover illustration on the November 2025 issue predicting the “World Ahead” for 2026...

...revealed the supreme omniscience of The Economist editorial board by successfully “predicting” that the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence would take place that year!

An amazing feat of prognostication in and of itself, I’m sure you’ll grant. But do you know what else was founded in 1776? That’s right: the Bavarian Illuminati! Thus, The Economist is ruled by the Illuminati. Q.E.D.!

As you can see, conspira-grifters have begun scraping the bottom of the barrel in order to find NEW(!) SHOCKING(!!) REVELATIONS(!!!) in The Economist’s regular “World Ahead” issues. As a result, they’ve now resorted to digging up other random issues from the magazine’s past to mine even further into this rich vein of clickbait content.

Thus, we find that the cover of a January 2012 edition of this propaganda rag...

...successfully predicted the 10/7 false flag:

And we find that a 2015 cover illustration:

successfully predicted...Speedo-wearing pandas?

And a ghost planning a vacation?

And a turtle! Yes, a turtle!!!

Do you know what this means?! Neither do I! So, let’s turn to the experts to decode this one for us:

Standing in front of everything else, gazing right into our souls, is a turtle with emphasis lines around its shell. What does it represent? Will turtles make a huge comeback in 2015? Probably not.

Hard-hitting conspira-journalism right there, lemme tell ya.

Indeed, the escalating mania surrounding this media non-event reached its zenith this past September, when the online conspira-crowd beat The Economist at its own game by using AI to generate a fake “World Ahead” issue cover for people to obsess over.

Thankfully, the establishment “fact checkers” came along to debunk that particular hoax. This momentous act of debunking thus cleared the way for The Economist to publish its actual 2027 “World Ahead” issue earlier this month, right on schedule.

And so it seemed the stage was set for yet another round of everyone’s least entertaining annual ritual: gullible would-be researchers chasing the MSM’s faux conspiracy tail!...

...but then something very different happened.

THIS YEAR’S COVER

As you may have noticed, it’s November already! Yes, it’s that time of year when the leaves turn their beautiful autumn colours, the scent of pumpkin pie fills the air and a young conspiracy theorist’s mind turns to...The Economist’s “World Ahead” cover illustration, of course.

So, the calendar turned to November and The Economist released their “World Ahead 2027” cover as usual. Here it is:

As you can see, once again the editorial board at The Economist is spilling the globalists’ secrets!

For example, if you look at the picture closely, you’ll see...

...who cares?

No, really. Who cares?

Does anyone really think that a close examination of this illustration is going to provide you with valuable information?

Does anyone really believe that even if you could discern that the illustration depicted, say, a coming war with China, and that this illustration was an accurate portrayal of Super Secret Illuminati Insider Information, that simply finding that clue hidden somewhere in the picture would actually benefit your life in any appreciable way?

I, for one, think your time would be better spent playing “Where’s Waldo?” with your children than engaging in this fruitless game of conspira-hunting.

And guess what? I’m not alone in that opinion!

In fact, something remarkable is happening this year: instead of posting their analyses of The Economist’s cover art to social media, people are instead posting re-imaginings of that cover art. And instead of presenting us with the Deep, Dark, Scary Future that the self-proclaimed Rulers of the World want to inflict on us, these re-imaginings instead depict the world these artists want to see come to fruition.

For example, there’s this hopeful “World Ahead” cover illustration, emphasizing “Regenerative science & natural restoration” as well as “Health, well-being and mutual growth”:

Or this one, featuring happy people dancing on a globe filled with lovely outdoor scenes under the caption “LOVE・PEACE・PROSPERITY・HUMAN”:

Or this one, imagining a 2027 with “More beauty. More kindness.” AKA “A brighter future”:

In fact, there are dozens of these re-imagined covers. They’ve been collected in compendiums like this Threads post and this Twitter post.

Thanks to the creators of all these beautiful posters. We choose to hold on to the golden timeline.💖 https://t.co/El33IGFTMZ — truthseeker (@771starseed) November 20, 2026

I don’t know about you, but personally I’m thrilled to see the public flipping The Economist’s predictive programming script on its head and taking the future into their own hands.

But why am I thrilled to see this turn of events?

I’m glad you asked!

A NEW PATH FORWARD?

As you may or may not be aware, I do my own “World Ahead”-type post each year. It’s called “New World Next Year,” and it’s the year-end wrap-up episode of my regular New World Next Week de-program that I do with James Evan Pilato of MediaMonarchy.com.

Every December, Pilato and I each pick a “Story of the Year” for the year that’s just passed and we each make a prediction about the upcoming year. (If you haven’t seen New World Next Year yet, check it out! New World Next Year 2027 will be coming next month!)

Some years my prediction is a bleak glimpse at what grim reality the would-be rulers of the world have planned for us in the year ahead. Other years, I make an aspirational prediction about a trend or idea that we could implement in the coming year to make the world a better place.

If you’ve seen New World Next Year 2026, you’ll know my pick for 2026—”The Year of the Storm”—was more of a doom-and-gloom type of prognostication than an aspirational one.

But if you cast your mind all the way back to New World Next Year 2015, you might recall that my prediction for 2015 was very much of the aspirational sort. Specifically, I predicted that 2015 would be the year that the truth movement goes “From Conspiracy to Community.” In other words, I hoped 2015 would be a year that the truth movement—or whatever passed for a “truth movement” at the time—would go beyond screaming “9/11 Was An Inside Job!” at terrified strangers and begin actually doing things to improve their community. You know, volunteering at the local soup kitchen or taking part in community clean-ups.

As I explained at the time, I believed that if we were serious about spreading the hard and uncomfortable truths about the global cabal, then becoming visible, contributing members of our local communities would be by far the most effective way to accomplish that task. After all, most people are either too wrapped up in their own life to stop and listen to people waving placards on the street or too put off by the confrontational, fire-and-brimstone approach many truthers take when proselytizing for “The Truth.”

And even when that confrontational approach is effective and people do stop to listen to us explain the truth about Building 7 or about the scamdemic or about the genocide in Gaza...what then? Often, truthers—whether they know it or not—merely paint a bleak picture in which the Globalist Technocrats control every event in the world and we’re the powerless victims of their Grand Unstoppable Conspiracy.

Wouldn’t it be more effective if we had a positive vision of the world we want to create...and then started taking steps to make that happen?

This is why I’m so tickled by these re-imaginings of The Economist’s “World Ahead” fear porn. The point is, we don’t need to study their propaganda! Once we know that there is a class of oligarchs who are trying to shape the world in their image, we don’t need to spend our precious time on this Earth worrying what They/Them/Those are going to do to us next or focusing on their grand plans for world control.

What we do need to do is start formulating our own vision for the “World Ahead.” We need to think about those things we’d like to see happen in the next year and devise plans to make those dreams a reality.

Indeed, if we don’t take the time to develop our own vision for the world we want to create, then how are we ever going to bring that world about?

So, hats off to all those who are re-imagining The Economist’s predictive programming and who are creating something aspirational in its place. We need more of that!

In fact, on that very note, I’m going to use this opportunity to put the call out. If there are any Corbett Report readers out there who are artistically inclined, I’d like you to submit your own “World Ahead” illustration. You can contact me to make your submission, and the best artwork will be featured in an upcoming edition of #SolutionsWatch!

I’m looking forward to seeing the beautiful, vibrant, human-centered world that The Corbett Report community is going to create for 2027!

Happy drawing!

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