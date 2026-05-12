SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-fight-for-english/

I’ve just read a deeply fascinating and provocative book that affirms something I’ve been trying to articulate for three decades! So, join me today as I explore David Crystal’s The Fight For English and discover what the glorious anarchy of language has to teach us about the beautiful spontaneous order that defines our daily existence.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.