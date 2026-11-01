It’s the first weekend of November, so it’s time to open up the November Open Thread.

If you’re a Corbett Report member, you know what that means: feel free to log in to the site and leave your thoughts, comments, questions or observations on any and all topics in the comment section in this weekend’s Open Thread post.

And while you’re signed in, you can watch this month’s Subscriber Exclusive Video in which James and REPORTAGE publisher Tim Lacy engage in a literary quiz that I’m calling The Great Corbett Book-Off!

You can access the Open Thread post and the Subscriber Exclusive video here:

https://corbettreport.com/the-great-corbett-book-off-and-november-open-thread/

If you’re not a Corbett Report member, what are you waiting for? Sign up today to get log in access to corbettreport.com and to keep this independent media growing!

If you are a paid subscriber and you don’t know how to sign in to corbettreport.com, just contact me. I’ll be happy to help.