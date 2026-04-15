The Great Iran Reset on The Last American Vagabond

via TheLastAmericanVagabond.com: Joining me once again today is James Corbett, here to discuss Trump’s actions around the Strait of Hormuz, how they have affected the global economy, and whether all of this is just another step in the the bipartisan Great Reset agenda or just another US government blunder driven by the Zionist state of Israel. We discuss the larger idea of the Technate and its connections to today, the Network State agenda and its role in the technocratic transition, as well as the historical role that energy has played in the control of our lives by central planners—and the obvious connection all of this has to the agenda playing out in front of us.

VIDEO COURTESY OF THE LAST AMERICAN VAGABOND RUMBLE / ODYSEE / BITCHUTE / YOUTUBE

SHOW NOTES (COURTESY OF THE LAST AMERICAN VAGABOND)

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(15) 🇺🇸🇺🇸DADA🇺🇲🇺🇲 on X: “Have you seen this Iran theory? What’s your thought on it? https://t.co/9TdmIqUCzB” / X

(21) The White House on X: “World’s most powerful reset. https://t.co/PjQClB0fVx” / X

(21) Rapid Response 47 on X: “https://t.co/ALLvAMd08T” / X

(21) Alex Jones on X: “🚨WE ARE IN A NEW WORLD WAR!!! Trump Warns Any Iranian Ships Coming Close To US Blockade Of Hormuz Will Be “ELIMINATED!” “Now With The Blockade Of The Strait Of Hormuz, Trump Only Gets Us Into Deeper Quicksand! This Is COVID 2.0 — This Is The Great Reset!” 🔴WATCH/SHARE THE https://t.co/vfymEnzJpA” / X

(10) Parallel 8 Media on X: “And the whole time it was just part of America’s Energy Comeback… Step 1: Name it the Gulf of America Step 2: Net petroleum exporter Step 3: Record 13.6 million bpd crude production in 2025 Step 4: Gulf exports hit 4.9M bpd in April — heading to 5M+ record in May Step 5:” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “A LOT of these posts are showing these images claiming these are tankers, they are not. This is the “ALL SHIPS” tab. Either dishonest or stupid. The image I included is the tanker view from right now. This link is showing ALL SHIPS (zoom out): https://t.co/HHqbkgUZgX https://t.co/vBcfTxe1yq” / X

HORMUZ STRAIT Ship Traffic Live Map

Reports Of US Servicemen Deployed Under Guise Of “Training” & Graham: “Trump Is Resetting The World”

(21) Alex Armstrong on X: “There is a plan for this war and it’s working out exactly as America wants it to. Trumps post tonight is yet more proof of it. The prevailing narrative is that America doesn’t know what it’s doing. That argument is BS. This isn’t about Iran. America is resetting the global https://t.co/x5IzptZ245” / X

Hegseth Unveils “Greater North America”, Graham Says Iran “Is a Religious War” & Worst MAGA Day Yet

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich officially announces the start of implementing the “Greater Israel” vision, referring to the annexation of areas from Syria, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip.” / X

(21) markgoodw.in on X: ““and in the darkness bind them.” the axiom the multipolaristas dont understand, imo succinctly put by the great @_InThisTogether art by the also great @BAZABTC ! https://t.co/fZKVaK6TLx” / X

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