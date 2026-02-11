SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-great-reject-is-upon-us-solutionswatch/

Rejoice! The Great Reset is yesterday’s news, and the great reject is upon us! What does it mean that the US is withdrawing from the IPCC? That the UN is on the ropes? That Davos was as big of a flop as last year’s COP? Marc Morano of ClimateDepot.com joins us to discuss these issues and the sea change that has taken place in public opinion on global warming and globalism in the past year.

