TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://corbettreport.com/the-multipolar-world-order-is-the-new-world-order/

Do you think the BRICS nations are going to save us from the New World Order? Then you might be suffering from multipolaritis. Today on The Corbett Report, Professor Dr. James Corbett serves up a hefty dose of the reality-based medicine that will cure you of this terrible affliction.

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