The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

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The "Multipolar World Order" IS the New World Order!

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The Corbett Report
Apr 07, 2026

TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://corbettreport.com/the-multipolar-world-order-is-the-new-world-order/

Do you think the BRICS nations are going to save us from the New World Order? Then you might be suffering from multipolaritis. Today on The Corbett Report, Professor Dr. James Corbett serves up a hefty dose of the reality-based medicine that will cure you of this terrible affliction.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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