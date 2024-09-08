by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

September 8, 2024

In the modern era, when someone says, "The devil made me do it!" we recognize they're trying to deflect blame for their own rotten behaviour, and we rightly scoff at them.

But how about if they use the 21st century equivalent of that rotten excuse: "Climate change made me do it!"?

Sound ridiculous?

Well, what if I were to tell you that climate change is causing Pakistani men to beat their wives?

Or that the climate crisis can derail trains?

Or that climate weirding is responsible for an uptick in child marriages in Pakistan?

Or that increasing temperatures are turning lobsters into cannibals?

Or that global warming can cause THE ENTIRE EARTH TO EXPLODE!

Well, it can, and it does, and it is!

Don't believe me? Look upon this list of things that The Science™ has officially pinned on the devil—errr, I mean "climate change"—and prepare to weep, deniers!

THE WARMLIST

In the year 2000, retired engineering professor John Brignell of the University of Southampton started a website called "Number Watch." He then posted the following explanation of the site's purpose:

This site is devoted to the monitoring of the misleading numbers that rain down on us via the media. Whether they are generated by Single Issue Fanatics (SIFs), politicians, bureaucrats, quasi-scientists (junk, pseudo- or just bad), such numbers swamp the media, generating unnecessary alarm and panic. They are seized upon by media, hungry for eye-catching stories. There is a growing band of people whose livelihoods depend on creating and maintaining panic. There are also some who are trying to keep numbers away from your notice and others who hope that you will not make comparisons. Their stock in trade is the gratuitous lie. The aim here is to nail just a few of them.

In fulfillment of that lofty goal, Brignell kept not only a running monthly blog of some of the worst abuses of statistics and numbers in the media at the time, but also a "Number of the Month." (For example, "40 million," the Number of the Month for October 2001, chosen in honor of the 40 million sheep that the UK government was prepared to slaughter in the name of the Bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) scamdemic.)

Take a look at the Wayback Machine capture of Brignell's site from 2003 and have a poke around. It's a refreshing reminder of what the weird, wacky world wide web used to look like before it became a homogenized blob of soulless corporate commercialism. In a further sign of just how much public discourse on these matters has changed over the years, consider that Number Watch—a site that would no doubt be subject to social media censorship and government sanction if it were around today for daring to question The Science™—was hailed by Science News in October 2005 as a recommended website.

Whatever goodwill the greater scientific community held for Number Watch ended abruptly in 2006, however, when Brignell began compiling "The Warmlist." There, on his quaint old Web 1.0 site, in plain, unadorned HTML, Brignell began compiling "A complete list of things caused by global warming."

The list, an aggreation of links to mainstream media articles purporting to report on events and phenomena that have been attributed to "global warming" and "climate change," speaks for itself:

AIDS, Afghan poppies destroyed, African holocaust, aged deaths, poppies more potent, Africa devastated, Africa in conflict, African aid threatened, aggressive weeds, Air France crash, air pockets, air pressure changes, airport farewells virtual, airport malaria, Agulhas current, Alaskan towns slowly destroyed, Al Qaeda and Taliban Being Helped, allergy increase, allergy season longer, alligators in the Thames, Alps melting, Amazon a desert, American dream end, amphibians breeding earlier (or not), anaphylactic reactions to bee stings, ancient forests dramatically changed, animals head for the hills, animals shrink, Antarctic grass flourishes, Antarctic ice grows, Antarctic ice shrinks, Antarctic sea life at risk, anxiety treatment, algal blooms, archaeological sites threatened, Arctic bogs melt, Arctic in bloom, Arctic ice free, Arctic ice melt faster, Arctic lakes disappear, Arctic tundra lost, Arctic warming (not), a rose by any other name smells of nothing, asteroid strike risk, asthma, Atlantic less salty, Atlantic more salty, atmospheric circulation modified, attack of the killer jellyfish, avalanches reduced, avalanches increased, Baghdad snow, Bahrain under water, bananas grow, barbarisation, bats decline, beer and bread prices to soar, beer better, beer worse, beetle infestation, beef shortage, bet for $10,000, big melt faster, billion dollar research projects, billion homeless, billions face risk, billions of deaths, bird loss accelerating, bird populations dying, bird strikes, bird visitors drop, birds confused, birds decline (Wales), birds driven north, birds face longer migrations, birds on long migrations threatened, birds return early, birds shrink(Aus), birds shrink (USA), bittern boom ends, blackbirds stop singing, blackbirds threatened, Black Hawk down, blizzards, blood contaminated, blue mussels return, borders redrawn, bluetongue, brains shrink, brewers droop, bridge collapse (Minneapolis), Britain one big city, Britain Siberian, Britain's bananas, British monsoon, brothels struggle, brown Ireland, bubonic plague, Buddhist temple threatened, building collapse, building season extension, bushfires, butterflies move north, butterflies reeling, butterfly saved, carbon crimes, caribou decline, Cambodian sex trade fuelled, camel deaths, cancer, cancer deaths in England, cannibalism, cataracts, cats more amorous, caterpillar biomass shift, cave paintings threatened, chagas disease, childhood insomnia, children's mental health, chocolate shortage, Cholera, circumcision in decline, cirrus disappearance, civil unrest, cloud increase, clownfish get lost, coast beauty spots lost, cockroach migration, cod go south, coffee threatened, coffee berry borer, coffee berry disease, cold climate creatures survive, cold spells, cold spells (Australia), colder waters (Long Island), cold wave (India), cold weather (world), cold winters, computer models, conferences, conflict, conflict with Russia, consumers foot the bill, coral bleaching, coral fish suffer, coral reefs dying, coral reefs grow, coral reefs shrink, coral reefs twilight, cost of trillions, cougar attacks, crabgrass menace, cradle of civilisation threatened, creatures move uphill, crime increase, crocodile sex, crocodiles driven from water, crops devastated, crop failures increase, cross-breeding, crumbling roads, buildings and sewage systems, cryptococcal disease, curriculum change, cyclones (Australia), damselflies forced back to UK, danger to kid's health, Darfur, Dartford Warbler plague, daylight increase, deadly virus outbreaks, death rate increase (US), death rate drop, deaths to reach 6 million, decades of progress at risk, Dengue hemorrhagic fever, depression, desert advance, desert retreat, destruction of the environment, dig sites threatened, disasters, diseases move north, diving reefs closed, dog disease, dozen deadly diseases- or not, drought, ducks and geese decline, dust bowl in the corn belt, dust doubles, earlier pollen season, Earth axis tilt, Earth biodiversity crisis, Earth crumbling, Earth dying, Earth even hotter, Earth light dimming, Earth lopsided, Earth melting, Earth morbid fever, Earth on fast track, Earth past point of no return, Earth slowing down, Earth spins faster, Earth to explode, earth upside down, earthquakes, earthquakes redux, El Niño intensification, end of the world as we know it, erosion, emerging infections, encephalitis, English villages lost, equality threatened, Europe simultaneously baking and freezing, eutrophication, everyplace hit hardest, expansion of university climate groups, extinctions (apes, human, civilisation, koalas, lizards, logic, Inuit, smallest butterfly, cod, penguins, pikas, polar bears, possums, walrus, tigers, toads, turtles, pandas, penguins, plants, ladybirds, rhinoceros, salmon, trout, wild flowers, woodlice, a million species, half of all animal and plant species, mountain species, not polar bears, barrier reef, leaches, salamanders, tropical insects, flowers) experts muzzled, extreme changes to California, fading fall foliage, famine, farmers benefit, farmers go under, farm output boost, farming soil decline, fashion disaster, fever, figurehead sacked, fir cone bonanza, fires fanned in Nepal, fish bigger, fish catches drop, fish downsize, fish deaf, fish feminised, fish get lost, fish head north, fish lopsided, fish shrinking, fish stocks at risk, fish stocks decline, five million illnesses, flesh eating disease, flies on Everest, flood patterns change, floods, floods of beaches and cities, flood of migrants, flood preparation for crisis, flora dispersed, Florida economic decline, flowers in peril, flowers wilt, flying squirrels move up, fog increase in San Francisco, fog decrease in San Francisco, food poisoning, food prices rise, food prices soar, food production increased, food safety affected, food security threat (SA), football team migration, forest decline, forest expansion, foundations threatened, foundations increase grants, frog with extra heads, frosts, frostbite, frost damage increased, fungi fruitful, fungi invasion, fungi rot the world, games change, Garden of Eden wilts, geese decline in Hampshire, genetic changes, genetic diversity decline, gene pools slashed, geysers imperiled, giant icebergs (Australia), giant icebergs (Arctic), giant oysters invade, giant pythons invade, giant squid migrate, gingerbread houses collapse, glacial earthquakes, glacial retreat, glacier grows (California), glaciers on Snowden, glacier wrapped, glass melts, global cooling, glowing clouds, golf course to drown, golf Masters wrecked, grain output drop (China), grain output stagnating (India), grandstanding, grasslands wetter, gravity shift, Great Barrier Reef 95% dead, great tits cope, greening of the North, Grey whales lose weight, Gulf Stream failure, habitat loss, haggis threatened, Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, harvest increase, harvest shrinkage, hay fever epidemic, health affected, health of children harmed, health risks, health risks (even more), heart deaths, heart disease, heart attacks and strokes (Australia), heat waves, hedgehogs bald, hibernation affected, hibernation ends too soon, hibernation ends too late, homeless 50 million, home runs, hornets, human development faces unprecedented reversal, human fertility reduced, human health risk, human race oblivion, human rights violations, hurricanes, hurricane reduction, hurricanes fewer, hurricanes more intense, hurricanes not, hydropower problems, hyperthermia deaths, hyphthermia deaths, ice age, ice hockey extinct, ice sheet growth, ice sheet shrinkage, icebergs, ice sheet tipping point, illegal immigration, illness and death, inclement weather, India drowning, infrastructure failure (Canada), indigestion, industry threatened, infectious diseases, inflation in China, insect explosion, insect invasion, insurance premium rises, Inuit displacement, Inuit poisoned, Inuit suing, invasion of alien worms, invasion of Antarctic aliens, invasion of Asian carp, invasion of cane toads, invasion of caterpillars, invasion of cats, invasion of crabgrass, invasion of herons, invasion of jellyfish, invasion of king crabs, invasion of lampreys, invasion of midges, invasion of pine beetles, invasion of rats (China), invasion of slugs, island disappears, islands sinking, Italy robbed of pasta, itchier poison ivy, Japan's cherry blossom threatened, jellyfish explosion, jets fall from sky, Kew Gardens taxed, kidney stones, killer cornflakes, killing us, kitten boom, koalas leaves inedible, koalas under threat, krill decline, lake empties, lake shrinking and growing, landslides, landslides of ice at 140 mph, large trees decline, lawsuits increase, lawsuit successful, lawyers' income increased (surprise surprise!), lawyers want more, legionnaires' surge, lives lost, lizards super intelligent, lives saved, lobsters grow, Loch Ness monster dead, locust plagues suppressed, low oxygen zones threaten sea life, lush growth in rain forests, Lyme disease, Major vegetation shifts, Malaria, Malaria decline, malnutrition, mammoth dung melt, mammoth ivory bonanza, manatees battle, mango harvest fails, Maple production advanced, Maple syrup shortage, marmots fatter, marine diseases, marine food chain decimated, Meaching (end of the world), Meat eating to stop, Mediterranean rises, megacryometeors, Melanoma, Melanoma decline, mental health decline, mental illness, methane emissions from plants, methane burps, methane runaway, melting permafrost, Mexican climate migrant flood, Middle Kingdom convulses, migration, migratory birds huge losses, microbes to decompose soil carbon more rapidly, milk production lost, minorities hit, monkeys at risk, monkeys on the move, Mont Blanc grows, monuments imperiled, moose dying, more bad air days, more research needed, mortality increased, mosquitoes adapting, mountain (Everest) shrinking, mountaineers fears, mountains break up, mountains green and flowering, mountains taller, mortality lower, Mubarak fall, murder rate increase, musk ox decline, Myanmar cyclone, narwhals at risk, narwhals suffocate, National Parks damaged, National security implications, native wildlife overwhelmed, natural disasters quadruple, neurological diseases, new islands, next ice age, NFL threatened, Nile delta damaged, noctilucent clouds, no effect in India, Northwest Passage opened, nuclear plants bloom, oaks dying, oaks move north, obesity, oblivion, ocean acidification, ocean acidification faster, ocean dead spots, ocean dead zones unleashed, ocean deserts expand, ocean salt extremes, ocean oxygen crisis, ocean waves speed up, Olympic Games to end, opera house to be destroyed, outdoor hockey threatened, owls turn brown, oxygen depletion zones, oyster herpes, ozone repair slowed, ozone rise, peat bogs problem, peat bogs no problem, penguin chicks frozen, penguin chicks smaller, penguins in the dark, penguin populations devastated, penguins replaced by jellyfish, penguins sex lives affected, personal carbon rationing, pest outbreaks, pests increase, pets in danger, phenology shifts, pines decline, pirate population decrease, pirates run rampant, plankton blooms, plankton plummeting, plankton wiped out, plants lose protein, plants march north, plants move uphill, polar bears aggressive, polar bears cannibalistic, polar bears deaf, polar bears drowning, polar bears fewer cubs, polar tours scrapped, pollination halved, porpoise astray, profits collapse, psychiatric illness, psychological effects, puffin decline, pushes poor women into prostitution, rabid bats, radars taken out, rail network threatened, railroad tracks deformed, rainfall increase, rainforest destruction, rape wave, refugees, reindeer endangered, reindeer larger, release of ancient frozen viruses, resorts disappear, respiratory diseases worsen, rice less fragrant, rice production fall, rice threatened, rice yields crash, rift on Capitol Hill, rioting and nuclear war, river flow impacted, river rerouted, rivers raised, road accidents, roads wear out, robins rampant, rocky peaks crack apart, roof of the world a desert, rooftop bars, Ross river disease, Russia under pressure, salinity reduction, salinity increase, Salmonella, salmon stronger, sardine run unpredictable, satellites accelerate, Schmallenberg virus, school closures, sea level rise, sea level rise faster, sea snot, seals mating more, seismic activity, sewer bills rise, severe thunderstorms, sex change, sexual dysfunction, sexual promiscuity, shark attacks, sharks booming, sharks hybridise, sharks moving north, sheep change colour, sheep shrink, shop closures, short-nosed dogs endangered, shrimp sex problems, shrinking ponds, shrinking sheep, shrinking shrine, Sidney Opera House wiped out, ski resorts threatened, slavery, skinks impacted, slow death, smaller brains, smog, snowfall decrease, snowfall increase, snowfall heavy, snow thicker, soaring food prices, societal collapse, soil change, soil subsidence, songbirds change eating habits, sour grapes, soybean crop to drop, space junk increase, space problem, spectacular orchids, spider danger in UK, spider bites to increase, spiders getting bigger, spiders invade Scotland, squid aggressive giants, squid larger, squid population explosion, squid tamed, squirrels reproduce earlier, starfish sperm eaten by parasites, stingray invasion, storm damage costs rise, storms wetter, stratospheric cooling, street crime to increase, subsidence, suicide, sunset displaced, swordfish in the Baltic, Tabasco tragedy, taxes, tea flavour change, tectonic plate movement, teenage prostitution, terrorists (India), thatched cottages at risk, threat to peace, ticks move northward (Sweden), tides rise, tigers eat people, tigers drown, tomatoes rot, tornado outbreak, tourism increase, toxic bacteria, toxic seaweed, trade barriers, trade winds weakened, traffic jams, transport snarl, transportation threatened, tree foliage increase (UK), tree growth slowed, tree growth faster, trees grow too fast, trees in trouble, trees less colourful, trees more colourful, trees lush, trees on Antarctica, treelines change, tropics expansion, tropopause raised, truffle shortage, truffles down, truffles increase, turtles crash, turtle feminised, turtles lay earlier, UFO sightings, UK coastal impact, UK Katrina, vampire bats, Venice flooded, volcanic eruptions, volcanoes awakened in Iceland, walnuts threatened, walrus pups orphaned, walrus stampede, walruses come ashore, wars over water, wars sparked, wars threaten billions, wasps, water bills double, water shortage to increase vegetarianism, wave of natural disasters, waves bigger, weather out of its mind, weather patterns awry, weather patterns last longer, Western aid cancelled out, West Nile fever, whale beachings, whales lose weight, whales move north, whales wiped out, wheat rust in Syria, wheat yields crushed in Australia, wild boars thrive, wildfires, wind shift, wind reduced, winds stronger, winds weaker, wine - Australian baked, wine industry damage (California), wine industry disaster (US), wine - more English, wine - no more French , wine - England too hot, wine -German boon, wine passé (Napa), wine - Scotland best, wine stronger, winters in Britain colder, winter in Britain dead, witchcraft executions, wolverine decline, wolverines vanish, wolves eat more moose, wolves eat less, women cheat on vacation, workers laid off, World at war, World War 4, Yellow fever, zebra mussel threat, zoonotic diseases.

Brignell's only editorial comment was the tagline at the end of the list: "and all on 0.006 deg C per year!"

Not only is it self-evidently ridiculous that so many disparate phenomena have been traced back to a humanly imperceptible degree of temperature variation and nonsensical that so much government funding has been awarded to any researcher claiming to link yet another phenomenon to "global warming," but many of the individual entries (UFO sightings? traffic jams? amorous cats? women cheating on vacation?) are themselves absurd. "Global warming made me do it!"

Suffice it to say, Brignell did not win himself any friends among the The Science™ crowd for his efforts. Instead, he transformed overnight from the celebrated creator of Number Watch to a "crank" whose critiques of the global warming religion (and other pseudoscientific innumeracy) are best dismissed.

But if you think The Warmlist represents the nadir of the pseudoscientific woo the climate charlatans are promoting, then you haven't seen The Contradictions List!

THE CONTRADICTIONS LIST

Long-time viewers of The Corbett Report will remember my video, "Climate Change is Unfalsifiable Woo-Woo Pseudoscience," in which I eviscerate the climate cult by demonstrating the contradictions that crop up when literally everything in the world is blamed on the "climate change" bogeyman. To wit:

Well, as it turns out, I'm not the only one who has recognized this particular problem with the global warming cult's junk science argument. Back in 2011, Watts Up With That ran an article, "The big self parodying 'climate change blame' list," that assembles a similar list of completely contradictory claims that have been explained by way of "climate change."

Amazon dry season greener / Amazon dry season browner

Avalanches may increase / Avalanches may decrease – wet snow more though [?]

Bird migrations longer / Bird migrations shorter / Bird migrations out of fashion

Boreal forest fires may increase / Boreal forest fires may continue decreasing

Chinese locusts swarm when warmer / Chinese locusts swarm when cooler

Columbia spotted frogs decline / Columbia spotted frogs thrive in warming world

Coral island atolls to sink [?] / /Coral island atolls to rise [? – ?]

Earth’s rotation to slow down / Earth’s rotation to speed up

East Africa to get less rain / East Africa to get more rain – pdf

Great Lakes less snow / Great Lakes more snow

Gulf stream slows down / Gulf stream speeds up a little

Indian monsoons to be drier / Indian monsoons to be wetter

Indian rice yields to decrease – full paper / Indian rice yields to increase

Latin American forests may decline / Latin American forests have thrived in warmer world with more co2!

Leaf area index reduced [1990s] / Leaf area index increased [1981-2006]

Malaria may increase / Malaria may continue decreasing

Malaria in Burundi to increase / Malaria in Burundi to decrease [?]

North Atlantic cod to decline / North Atlantic cod to thrive

North Atlantic cyclone frequency to increase / North Atlantic cyclone frequency to decrease – full pdf

North Atlantic Ocean less salty / North Atlantic Ocean more salty

Northern Hemisphere ice sheets to decline [? – ? – ?] / Northern Hemisphere ice sheets to grow [?]

Plant methane emissions significant / Plant methane emissions insignificant

Plants move uphill / Plants move downhill [?]

Sahel to get less rain / Sahel to get more rain / Sahel may get more or less rain

San Francisco less foggy / San Francisco more foggy

Sea level rise accelerated / Sea level rise decelerated – full pdf

Soil moisture less / Soil moisture more

Squids get smaller / Squids get larger

Stone age hunters may have triggered past warming [?] / Stone age hunters may have triggered past cooling

Swiss mountain debris flow may increase / Swiss mountain debris flow may decrease / Swiss mountain debris flow may decrease then increase in volume

UK may get more droughts / UK may get more rain

Wind speed to go up [?] / Wind speed slows down [?] / Wind speed to speed up then slow down

Winters maybe warmer [? – ?] / Winters maybe colder

In other words, no matter what happens (wetter/drier, snowier/less snowy, large squids/small squids, earth rotation slowing or speeding up) it's ALL due to climate change. Everything. (You can't argue with that, can you, you science denier, you!)

In fact, in the whole, vast world of scientific enterprise, there's only one category of phenomena that scientists are absolutely forbidden from attributing to climate change. . . .

THE UPSHOT

What if you could demonstrate that the almost-imperceptible rise in global average temperature that the earth has been experiencing since the end of the Little Ice Age is not only a completely natural phenomenon driven by solar forcing, Milankovitch cycles, volcanic activity and other non-anthropogenic causes, but is actually a beneficial phenomenon?

Remarkably, that very idea has been repeatedly demonstrated in recent years . . . but you'd never know it from the nonstop doomscroll of fear porn that populates the newsfeeds of the mainstream popsci media.

Take, for example, this chart, compiled by noted climate realist Björn Lomborg:

The chart should be completely uncontroversial. It is sourced from a 2021 Lancet Planetary Health article examining deaths "associated with non-optimal ambient temperatures." It accurately conveys the fact that more people die of cold than die of heat each year, and that—even taking the attribution of these temperature-related deaths completely at face value—rising temperatures result in fewer deaths.

Strangely, however, the authors of that Lancet study did not appreciate their data being framed in this way. Instead, they contributed toward an attack on Lomberg and his inferences, accusing him of "cherry-picking" data from their study and "misinterpreting" its meaning.

We see a similar thing taking place every single time some piece of evidence emerges to challenge the hell-in-a-handbasket apocalyptic doom-mongering of the climate cultists.

NASA itself can come out and tout a Nature Climate Change article confirming that the increasing carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere are in fact greening the earth, and NASA can then confirm that this greening is itself slowing global warming. But the fact checkers will never let good news get in the way of their scare story. OK, increasing carbon dioxide is greening the earth, the AFP Fact Checkers concede, but eventually these higher temperatures will have negative effects on vegetation. Trust us!

Or remember when the Journal of Glaciology published a study on "Mass gains of the Antarctic ice sheet exceed losses," admitting that—contrary to the fear porn of the apocalypse-mongers—the Antarctic was actually gaining more mass from snowfall than it was losing to ice loss? And remember when the NASA doomsayers were able to transform this bad news into good news with a wave of their magic wand: "But this is also bad news. If the 0.27 millimeters per year of sea level rise attributed to Antarctica in the IPCC report is not really coming from Antarctica, there must be some other contribution to sea level rise that is not accounted for.”

As I wrote at the time:

You see, the same researchers who can’t even accurately say whether the Antarctic ice sheets are gaining or losing mass (let alone how much mass) are able to determine global sea level rise to within hundredths of a millimeter. No accuracy issues there, of course. So, you can continue worrying, I suppose. (Except for that pesky little Stanford study from September showing that previous models vastly overestimated future sea level rise.)

Yes, it seems the one thing you're not allowed to say about this "global warming" bogeyman is that it could ever result in anything good for anyone, anywhere at any time. If and when you do dare say so, even if you're citing true and verifiable data, you will be dismissed just as quickly by the establishment and their media mouthpieces as are those political commentators who use true and accurate information to peddle their "malinformation" about the evils of the US/NATO/Israeli global empire.

TRUST THE SCIENCE?

So, where does all this leave us?

Well, I guess we have two options.

We can declare our cognitive sovereignty, assert our right to do our own research and refuse to be kowtowed into submission by the very scientific and technological elite that Eisenhower warned us about; or We can believe any old contradictory mystical woo-woo bull crap about the imminent, weather-induced destruction of the world that the establishment media and government-funded academics shovel in front of our faces.

Given the scamdemic we have just lived through, it shouldn't be hard to determine the correct path here. But just in case you need any further convincing, consider the level of absolute nonsense now being openly promoted by the popsci media:

'Bad Omen': Ancient Pyramid in Mexico Collapses Into Pile of Rubble

That's right, ScienceAlert.com has just published an article informing us that an ancient stone pyramid in Mexico has collapsed because the weather gods are angry. Specifically, the article cites "personnel from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History" (the "experts," obviously) who blame the collapse on "extreme weather events" and then quotes a random self-identified tribal member who's channeling his dead ancestors:

According to Tariakuiri Alvarez, who identifies as a living member of the P'urhépecha tribe, his ancestors would have interpreted the crumbling of the pyramid at Ihuatzio as a "bad omen." In a recent Facebook post Alvarez said that before the arrival of foreign conquerors in Mexico, something similar happened, and it was because the gods were "displeased".

And what should one do if one wants to atone for one's climate sins? Who can absolve you of your eco-transgressions against the weather gods? Why, an eco-chaplain, of course! Yes, the hard-hitting mockingbird repeaters at National Propaganda Radio helpfully inform us that a new clergy has emerged in recent years. Going by the name of "eco-chaplains" they are "a new kind of spiritual adviser rising among clergy trained in handling grief and other difficult emotions," although no one knows exactly how many such eco-chaplains exist or what they do, precisely. (Thanks, NPR!)

One can only wonder when people will snap out of this madness. What will our grandchildren think when they look back at these times and see the idiocy that was so widely believed?

I'm not holding my breath waiting for anyone to apologize for swallowing, regurgitating, amplifying or peddling this climate nonsense. But if we could at least get to the point where "Climate change made me do it!" is scorned in the same way as "The devil made me do it!" is today, I'd call that progress.

