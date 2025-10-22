The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

25

The Nobel War Prize Strikes Again

Oct 22, 2025
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-nobel-war-prize-strikes-again/

And the Nobel Peace Prize goes to . . . María Corina Machado? Wait, what’s going on here? Why does it seem like, far from celebrating a champion of peace, the Nobel Committee is in fact paving a path to war? Let’s find out!

