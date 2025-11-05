SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-only-real-solution-to-digital-id-solutionswatch/

Hakeem Anwar of AbovePhone.com returns to the de-program to discuss his latest report: “Life Under Digital ID: A Global Analysis with Solutions.” We talk about what digital ID is, the broader question of digital public infrastructure, the control grid vs. the surveillance grid, and the counter-economy that is the only solution to this impending threat to free humanity.

