
The Only REAL Solution to Digital ID - #SolutionsWatch

Nov 05, 2025

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-only-real-solution-to-digital-id-solutionswatch/

Hakeem Anwar of AbovePhone.com returns to the de-program to discuss his latest report: “Life Under Digital ID: A Global Analysis with Solutions.” We talk about what digital ID is, the broader question of digital public infrastructure, the control grid vs. the surveillance grid, and the counter-economy that is the only solution to this impending threat to free humanity.

