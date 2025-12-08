SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/interview-1991-the-origins-of-the-philosophy-of-liberty-with-ken-schoolland/

James Corbett and Ernest Hancock interview Ken Schoolland, the retired professor of economics who wrote the text for The Philosophy of Liberty. If you’ve seen the philosophy of liberty video and appreciate its message, you won’t want to miss this conversation on the roots of that video and the emerging effort to bring the philosophy of liberty to the masses.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.