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The Purpose Of a System Is What It Does

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The Corbett Report
Apr 21, 2026

TRANSCRIPT AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/the-purpose-of-a-system-is-what-it-does

The purpose of a system is what it does. But what does this deceptively simply aphorism mean? And how can we use it to explain the Iran war and every other important systemic event in the world? Good questions. Let’s answer them!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “TRANSCRIPT AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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