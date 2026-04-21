TRANSCRIPT AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/the-purpose-of-a-system-is-what-it-does

The purpose of a system is what it does. But what does this deceptively simply aphorism mean? And how can we use it to explain the Iran war and every other important systemic event in the world? Good questions. Let’s answer them!

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