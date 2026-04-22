SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/the-return-of-film-literature-and-the-new-world-order

Film, Literature and the New World Order is back! You do remember that long-abandoned podcast, don't you? If not, you have some archive deep diving to do. And now, you have a new book to read in the next month. It's called Powerless and it's by Harry Turtledove. Happy reading!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.