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The Right to Repair - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Jun 22, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-right-to-repair-solutionswatch/

You want the right to repair your own property, don't you? Then, you have two options. Either you call your congressman to let him know you want him to pass the latest legislation going through the house (but not the fake legislation that's designed to water down the real legislation!)...or you try this alternative strategy. James breaks it down for you on today's edition of Solutions Watch.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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