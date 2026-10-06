SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/the-rogue-ai-psyop-on-the-ima-roundtable/

The Independent Media Alliance gathers once again to discuss the rogue AI narrative. What is this narrative, where did it come from, and where are the social engineers planning on taking us with it? Are we being placed into a false binary? Where does nuclear regulation and recursive self-improvement fit into this conversation? And are we summoning the daemon with this new technology? Join the panel for a fascinating discussion!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.