SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-thorium-solution-solutionswatch/

Thorium isn’t just a superior fuel for molten salt nuclear reactors, it’s a key component in superior optical coatings, alloys, organoactinide catalysis and more. So, why has it been neglected by industry and even suppressed by government for decades? Join James Corbett and John Kutsch on this edition of #SolutionsWatch where they examine those questions and talk about the slowly shifting tide on the thorium issue.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.