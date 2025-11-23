by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

November 23, 2025

You know me. I always manage to dig up the secretest of the secret plans that the secret conspirators have drawn up in secret (and TOTALLY don’t want you to see!).

Like when I went deep undercover to pilfer Joe Biden’s (handlers’) secret plans for his incoming administration (including the Summit for Democracy that was held several months later).

Or when I brought you the secret legislative plans for forced vaccinations, quarantines and medical martial law on the back of a hyped-up coronavirus pandemic.

Or when I dug up The Club of Rome’s super-secret book laying out their (secret) plan to use climate change as an excuse to create a “common enemy against whom we can unite.” (Spoiler: the common enemy “is humanity itself.”)

Or when I uncovered David Rothkopf’s top secret admission that there is a secret “Superclass“ of 6,000 people who are actually running world events from behind the scenes.

Yes, let’s just say I have top secret sources that I can’t tell you about (so don’t ask me for links). “Just trust me and my secret sources!” That’s what I always say!

So, here’s another incredible, super-duper, ultra-classified, long-buried secret manifesto that I have managed to get my hands on. It’s a step-by-step guide that the Powers-That-Shouldn’t-Be have been following for centuries, and it’s designed to deliver you straight into slavery.

Don’t worry, though; I’m so generous I’ll even share the whole plan with you!

The Plan

What is this plan called, you ask? Where did you find it?

Don’t ask such things! We don’t have time for that!

All you need to know is that this is a covert, occulted, never-before-seen 10-step plan. And, as you can see, they—who? ugggh! I just told you not to ask questions!—have almost completed its implementation:

Abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes. A heavy progressive or graduated income tax. Abolition of all right of inheritance. Confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels. Centralization of credit in the hands of the State, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly. Centralization of the means of communication and transport in the hands of the State. Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the State: the bringing into cultivation of waste lands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan. Equal obligation of all to labour. Establishment of industrial armies, especially for agriculture. Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries: gradual abolition of all the distinction between town and country, by a more equable distribution of the population over the country. Free education for all children in public schools. Abolition of children’s factory labour in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production, &c., &c.

There it is, in black and white!

So, let’s see how this plan is going, shall we?

1. Abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes.

What? Do you think you “own” the land that you “purchased”? Oh, my sweet summer child. How naive!

What happens if you were to stop paying property taxes on the land that you “own”?

What happens if you try to build a new structure on your property or even build an extension on an existing building without the proper permit?

What happens if you try to prevent federal agents from intruding on your property?

I thought so.

(And don’t even think about keeping that million dollars you buried on “your own” property, tax slave!)

2. A heavy progressive or graduated income tax.

Check.

But don’t worry, guys, this is just a “temporary measure.” I’m sure they’ll repeal it when the First World War is over.

3. Abolition of all right of inheritance.

Abolish? Not yet. But federal and state estate taxes have certainly managed to siphon off a goodly portion of inherited wealth for the benefit of the ruling class.

4. Confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels.

Oh, you mean “eminent domain“?

Or do you mean what Canada did to the truckers and their bank accounts?

Either way, that’s a check.

5. Centralization of credit in the hands of the State, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly.

If you don’t know about the centralization of credit in the US, by means of a national bank with State capital, I have a documentary you might want to see.

6. Centralization of the means of communication and transport in the hands of the State.

Should I talk about the USPS monopoly (and Lysander Spooner’s battle against it), or about the FCC and its presumed monopoly of the airwaves, or should I merely point to the existence of the FAA and the Department of Transportation?

In any event, ‘nuff said.

7. Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the State: the bringing into cultivation of waste lands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan.

Haha. That’s a good one! The rubes will fall for that “the state will run the farms and factories!” propaganda, whereas, in reality, all they’ll get is the deliberate offshoring of industrial capacity to the next great bogeyman and an all-out, fifth-generation war on farmers.

8. Equal obligation of all to labour. Establishment of industrial armies, especially for agriculture.

Equality of obligation to labour? You mean, like taking half of the population that wasn’t in the work force and putting them in the work force? Well, what do you think the CIA-supported feminist revolution was all about? Just ask Nicholas Rockefeller (whoever he is). He’ll tell you!

9. Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of the distinction between town and country by a more equable distribution of the population over the country.

Agriculture? Manufacturing? Why not just eliminate both and have a service economy that produces nothing and enriches no one but the top 1% of the top 1%?

And why not abolish town and country altogether and herd everyone into perfectly controlled 15-minute cities?

10. Free education for all children in public schools. Abolition of children’s factory labour in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production, etc., etc.

Yes! Pry kids free from the sticky tentacles of their icky biological parents and throw them into the comforting arms of the state! Public schools will surely indoctrinate them properly. And while we’re at it, we can train them for a life of industrial production (as Woodrow Wilson wanted)...or whatever we’re preparing them for these days!

Mission Accomplished?

So, you still insist on knowing what this plan is and where it comes from. Oh, very well. Here it is:

Oh, this isn’t such a secret plan, you say? Everyone has heard of it, you retort?

Well, perhaps that’s the point. The “secret plans” of the “secret cabal” are almost invariably not that secret.

The “secret” plan for global government? Telegraphed well in advance.

The “secret” cabal working to bring that global government about? There are entire books explaining who is in the cabal and how they operate.

The “secret” plan to herd us all into carefully controlled 15-minute cities of the future? They were making videos about it decades ago.

The “secret” plan to create a cashless control grid tied into a social credit system. Heck, even the ACLU saw that one coming.

The “secret” perverted practices of the political pedophile class? Kubrick knew.

The “secret” plan to depopulate the planet? You guessed it! Not so secret.

And so here we are with yet another “secret” plan that has been public knowledge for nearly two centuries.

Yes, in the end, there’s nothing at all secret about the end game of the pathocrats. There’s nothing difficult to understand. It all boils down to this: they hate you and think of you as nothing more than tax cattle to be manipulated, bamboozled, fleeced and slaughtered as needed.

Once you understand that, the rest is mere details. The real question is this: what are you going to do about it?

