by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

July 14, 2024

Well, it's official: the geriatric husk of a man occupying the Oval Office is in fact not the "leader of the free world."

Of course, everyone with their head screwed on straight already knew this, which is precisely why the MSM liars have been doing their absolute damndest to convince us that President Joseph Robinette Biden is so fit he's actually wearing out the White House's younger staffers! And, up until June 27, 2024, if you were to question any part of this Weekend at Biden's fable, you had to be prepared for the gaslighting of the century, you cheapfake-promoting Russian disinfo bot, you!

But after Biden's four-alarm garbage fire of a performance at the CNN Presidential (s)Election Debate last month, not even the professional presstitutes can play along with this charade anymore.

Hitherto, we've been asked to believe in the fairy tale that a man who can barely string three words together on a debate stage—let alone a man who refers to his running mate as "Vice President Trump" and confuses Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenky with Russian President Vladimir Putin—is actually single-handedly running the largest economy and the largest military on the planet.

But now, we're asked to believe in the fairy tale that all that "misinformation" about Biden's mental state has all suddenly come true and that the House Oversight Committee is going to get to the bottom of the question of who's really running the US government.

So, what on earth is really going on here? Read on to find out!

(And to any of my fellow anarchists who think I'm about to slip into statist (s)election coverage here or fall for the MSM hype: don't worry! In reality, this story has nothing to do with the meaningless sideshow (s)election circus taking place right now. In fact, it has to do with exposing that meaningless ritual for what it really is!)

THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES

Do you remember "The Emperor's New Clothes"? You know, Hans Christian Andersen's famed fairy tale about the con men who convince a gullible emperor that they can weave cloth that is invisible to stupid people or to those who are unfit for their job? Long story short, the emperor and his subjects all end up pretending to see the emperor's "invisible clothes" because they don't want to be thought of as stupid or incompetent. Only an innocent child is able to speak the truth: the emperor isn't wearing any clothes.

Anyway, you get the point: President Biden isn't wearing any clothes. Figuratively speaking. . . . I think. (Actually, I make no guarantees about what might happen in the time between my writing this editorial and you reading it.)

As I say, those of us in the reality based community have been pointing out the self-evident reality of Biden's cognitive decline ever since the then-77 year old was campaigning for (s)election back in 2020. And, since then, we've all seen the many, many clip collages and quotation collections confirming Biden's tenuous grasp on reality.

We've heard the stirring speech in which he waxes eloquent about how "All men and women created by—you know, you know, the thing [sic]."

We've all laughed along as he reads the teleprompter prompts out loud like some real life Ron Burgundy.

We've all had a guffaw at the time he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris" back in 2021. Then we chuckled when he did it again in 2022. Then we rolled our eyes when he did it again in 2023 (mispronouncing her name in the process). Then we groaned when he said he was the "first black woman to serve with a black president" last week. And now that he's calling her "Vice President Trump" . . . well, the entire charade is beyond ludicrous at this point.

Of course, at every single step, there have been the fact checkers and other establishment mouthpieces, always ready to villify anyone daring to raise any doubts about the mental faculties of the so-called "Commander in Chief."

He wasn't really reading teleprompter instructions.

He wasn't really getting lost trying to find his way off stage.

He wasn't really wandering off during the G7 photo shoot.

And if you think any of those things are true, you're an imbecilic fake news spreading misinformationist who deserves to be censored off the face of the planet!

. . . But now that the conductor of the Mighty Wurlitzer has started playing a different tune, we find that we have stumbled all at once into a new media reality. Suddenly, the exact things that were verboten for anyone in polite society to say for the last four years are now being analyzed by the talking heads on NBC and "leaked" to the intrepid repeaters atf New York Magazine and parsed by political heavyweight George Clooney in the pages of The New York Times. Heck, it's hard to open The New York Times or turn on CBS News or log on to Newsweek right now without seeing some story about Biden's downfall.

CNN is reporting how Biden's advisors are "beating the shit" (figuratively, presumably) out of White House staffers who dare to speak out about the president's health.

Bill Maher is busy predicting the exact date that Biden will drop out of the race.

Newsweek is asking ChatGPT who it thinks should replace Biden.

Yes, "BIDEN HAS LOST HIS MARBLES!!!" is now officially the biggest story in the establishment media.

And, right on cue, the public is reacting to this problem by clamouring for a solution from someone on high: "Won't someone please step in and save the precious democracy of the globe's unitary superpower?"

Luckily, someone is now stepping up to the plate! And that someone is . . .

*drum roll please*

. . . James Comer, the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

SO, WHO'S REALLY RUNNING THE COUNTRY?

That's right, the House Oversight Committee has stepped up to the plate and decided to get to the bottom of this Biden situation.

Specifically, James Comer, the Republican Kentucky congressman currently chairing the House Oversight Committee, has just subpoenaed three of the key staffers in Biden's White House:

Anthony Bernal, First Lady Jill Biden's top aide;

Annie Tomasini, Biden's deputy chief of staff;

and Ashley Williams, a senior advisor to the president.

According to the letter Comer sent to Bernal along with the subpoena, the Committee has been interested in his role in the current administration for some time. They cite his "attempt to remove boxes of documents [from Biden's old office] months before the supposed discovery of classified materials at the same location" and even quote former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean saying: "Joe Biden has a very good team around him who knows what they're doing. They've done a great job running the country[.] [Emphasis in letter.]”

Finally, they lay out the nature of their interest in Bernal:

The Committee is concerned that Mr. Bernal appears to be one of several White House staffers who have taken it upon themselves to run the country while the President cannot. To be clear, the American people did not elect Mr. Bernal or any White House staffer to do President Biden’s job for him, and the Committee seeks Mr. Bernal’s testimony regarding the matters identified above.

So, there you have it, guys. All of those credulous MSM news viewers who have never given a single thought to the question of who's actually running the country (because the talking heads on the TV didn't tell them to think about it) and who are now in a panic over the question of who's running the country (because the talking heads on TV are now telling them to think about it) can now breathe easy. A different branch of the US government is about to finally "unmask the deep state" and get to the bottom of the person who's really calling the shots in the Oval Office.

Turns out it's this guy!

Or maybe this lady:

Or some other low level assistant you've never heard of before. Whatever. Don't sweat the details. Just rest assured, the MSM liars and congressional puppets who have gaslit you for years about the state of Biden's health (and lied to you for decades about 9/11 and Iraq and Weapons of Mass Destruction and the Global Financial Crisis and Libya and Syria and basically everything else) are now suddenly telling you the truth.

Just ask that bastion of hard-hitting journalism, The Catholic Monitor. They've just published a story under the typically subdued headline "Deep State revealed! The Gay Caballero who is pulling the President's strings" in which they detail how the mystery of the deep state has finally been answered with the revelation of Bernal's role as the real ruler of the United States. (Their source? The New York Post, naturally!)

Well, that was easy. Stick a fork in it, everyone, it looks like we're done here!

. . . But hang on a minute. This kind of pat narrative might be good enough for your average fluoride-addled TV watcher—the type of person whose entire worldview is shaped for them by the evening news broadcast. But if you're reading this editorial right now, chances are you're not that kind of person. You're the kind of person who can recall that even a few years ago the mere suggestion that there was a "power behind the throne"—let alone a deep state—was dismissed as pure lunacy.

But now "the deep state" is not just an allowable topic of discussion, it's one that's being promoted in the establishment press. Even congressional committees are purporting to discover its membership and expose its operations.

Now, I think we can all see that the suggestion that the "deep state" is in fact a trio of low-level White House staffers is a limited hangout of the silliest kind. But still . . . why?

Why has the switch been flipped?

Why is it now OK to admit that Biden is a vegetable and that he isn't really running anything?

Why is it now OK to admit the existence of a power behind the throne?

Why are they normalizing the idea of the deep state after having ridiculed it for so long?

Revealing the Deep State

Long-time readers of this column will know that the revelation of the deep state that we are now witnessing did not begin this month. In fact, it has been going on for at least a decade now, as I documented in my 2016 editorial on "Deep State Rising":

Yes, the term "deep state" entered the MSM's vocabulary about a decade ago and has been around ever since, finding its way into various editorials and think pieces and books and blogs and TV chat shows.

Of course, we conspiracy realists and researchers know the real history of the term. We know that the term "deep state" is derived from the Turkish term derin devlet. We know that the term entered Turkish political dialogue after the Susurluk incident exposed what many in Turkey had long suspected: that a behind-the-scenes network of politicians, military officers, bureaucrats, intelligence agents and organized criminals wielded the real political power in the country, not the nominal government in Ankara.

We also know that the "deep state" idea made the jump into English thanks to the work of scholars and speakers like Peter Dale Scott and Phillip Giraldi, whose diligent research (and mainstream credibility) ensured that mainstream media had to at least address the idea.

Back in 2016, I was content to identify the phenomenon of the popularization and legitimization of the deep state idea and to ask readers to speculate on why this was taking place. But now we have the answer.

If you pay attention, you'll notice it everywhere these days. "Of course Biden isn't really running the country! That's childish thinking. Instead, it's a team of serious, competent, cognitively unimpaired professionals, lifelong bureaucrats and top-ranking aides who know the system and can make things work behind the scenes."

This leads predictably enough to the next part of this Problem-Reaction-Solution dialectic: "Yes, of course the deep state exists. And it's a good thing!"

Indeed, the narrative about the deep state is now following the same pattern that the narrative surrounding every piece of conspiracy reality follows. To wit:

First: "It's not real. It's NOT real. IT'S NOT REAL! You're a tinfoil conspiracy looney wingnut and you live in your mom's basement and eat lead paint if you think it's real."

Then: "Of course it's real, and it's a good thing!"

We've seen it happen with the "conspiracy theory" that the US government is collaborating with Al Qaeda and other terrorists. We've seen it happen with the "conspiracy theory" about chemtrails. And now we're seeing it happen with the "conspiracy theory" about the deep state.

Quite an effective psyop, isn't it? So effective, in fact, that most of the population won't even notice that the revelation has occurred. They will just enter it into their political calculus as if it's always been there.

Either: "Yeah! Let's vote in Trump so he can kick out the deep state!" Or: "We need the deep state to protect us from this rogue president!" (You'll note that "rogue president" could refer to either Trump or Biden depending on your political orientation on the fake, controlled left/right political spectrum.)

So, to recap: The deep state is now being officially acknowledged. The idea that the president is not running the country is being normalized. People are being prepared to admit that the idea that they're really (s)electing one man to run the country every four years is a childish fairy tale that never really made sense.

In other words: the emperor is wearing no clothes.

Now there's just one last part to this fable before the story is over . . .

THEIR ENDGAME VS. OUR ENDGAME

It does not take a great deal of imagination to see how this "deep state" narrative (the mainstream one, not the conspiracy realist one) will play out in the coming years. After the term has been normalized and people have become used to the idea that they are not picking a leader to rule over the country but a team of competent, well-connected professionals who can get things done, the next step is inevitable. And that next step is technocracy.

After all, technocracy is, according to the dictionary definition, about equivalent to this mainstream version of the deep state. It's about rule not by a single man but by a team of economists, engineers, scientists and other technical experts. Of course, we know that the real definition of technocracy is a bit more detailed than that, but the average person will not have to be led very far from the idea that the president himself is more of a dispensible figurehead than a "Commander-in-Chief" to the idea that we should actively want this team of selfless scientists to use their skills to manage our society.

Once again, unravelling the threads of this grand narrative exposes how dire the situation really is. For those of us who know what technocracy is really about—the complete control of society and of every individual within it by a shadowy, unaccountable, eugenics-obsessed gaggle of elitists who are hell-bent on depopulation—we know that the last thing we want to do is actively embrace this technocratic nightmare or encourage it in any way.

But once again, this dark moment brings with it a built-in silver lining. The powers-that-shouldn't-be cannot bring about this drastic shift in public understanding without undermining the idea of the president and the very idea of the "democratic system" that has been their main weapon of political control for so long.

For those of us who wish to expose The Most Dangerous Superstition—the belief in authority—for what it really is, there has never been a better time for us to reach new people with the good news that freedom is the answer to our problems. As people start to see through the sham of the (s)election circus, as the president is revealed to be a mere figurehead and the four-year (s)election ritual exposed for the sideshow circus that it really is, people are more ready than ever before to hear the startling truth: government has never existed anywhere but in your mind.

Yes, the people are watching the shadows on the cave wall with more interest than ever. Yes, Biden's first live news conference since the debates just garnered more viewers than this year's Oscars. But that's because, for the first time, people are noticing that there's something very strange about this fable. For the first time, they're beginning to realize that the political show that entertains us on the glowing TV screen isn't reality. It isn't even a fairy tale. Instead, it's a puppet show that's being cast by shadows on a cave wall.

For the first time in a long time, the people are ready to turn their heads and see the puppet show for what it is. They're ready to be led out of the cave and see the light of the sun directly for the first time.

Are you ready to lead them there?

Good. Let's get to work.

