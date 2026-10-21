TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://corbettreport.com/think-tanks-stink-tanks/

Think tanks: we’ve all heard of them, but what are they, exactly? What do they do? And what do they reveal about how power really operates in our society? Roll up your sleeves and get ready to encounter some muck as James does a deep dive into the think tank swamp.

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