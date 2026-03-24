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This is the REAL Endgame in Iran

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Mar 24, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/this-is-the-real-endgame-in-iran/

Are you wondering how this whole Iran war debacle is going to end? Sick of the lies and propaganda slop that is being fed to the masses on this issue? Then you won’t want to miss this important edition of The Corbett Report podcast where James peers through the wartime propaganda and reads the geopolitical tea leaves to discern what this war is really about and where it’s really going.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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