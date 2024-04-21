by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

April 21, 2024

Would you like to see what the globalists really fear?

OK, here's a picture:

"What? A protest? Pffff. The controllers of the global conspiracy don't care about a little protest, James," you scoff, scrolling on to the next post in your never-ending feed of doomporn.

But if that is what you think when you see this picture, then you don't understand this picture.

So, if you're willing to forego your next dose of ragebait conspiritainment for a little while, bear with me while I explain what the global cabal lives in mortal fear of and what we can do to flip the script on the would-be rulers of the world.

Are you ready?

THE PROTEST

The picture that we looked at above—the one that depicts what the globalists really fear—is, as you have correctly surmised, a picture of a protest. So, let's nail down some facts about that particular protest.

It took place on March 9, 2024.

It was part of a Canada-wide anti-WHO rally put on by Stand United, a group of activists in British Columbia who, according to their website, are "prepared to take appropriate actions to ensure our Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Bill of Rights will be honoured here in Canada" and whose "major focus is on the signing of the upcoming WHO Treaty."

The protest in the photograph took place in Edmonton, Alberta, and was hosted by Alberta4Liberty, which posted video of the event on its Facebook page.

The event consisted of a rally in which the assembled protesters:

played a game of "Is it 1984 or is it now?" (guessing whether various headlines were ripped from the pages of Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four or from present-day Canadian newspapers);

listened to speeches by a variety of speakers; and

gathered on a street corner with their homemade "Exit the WHO" and "#STOPTHETREATY" signs.

You can watch the trailer for the event that was put out in advance of the protest and read the post that Alberta4Liberty made announcing and promoting the event on its aforementioned Facebook page, and you can even watch the full video of the speeches that the group posted the day after the rally.

So far, so seemingly staightforward. A handful of protesters made some signs and held a little "Exit the WHO" rally in Edmonton last month. Good for them.

. . . But why are we here talking about it, James? It's not that big a deal, is it?

WHAT IT MEANS

If you were going to speculate about why I'm drawing attention to this particular protest, you might guess that it has to do with the protest's location. After all, as you may or may not know, I'm Albertan myself, so perhaps I'm just excited to see some fellow Albertans standing up to the WHO tyranny at long last.

And, if that is your guess, then . . . .congratulations! You're technically correct. (The best kind of correct!)

What prompted me to stop scrolling through my own never-ending feed of doomporn and click on the article about the protest—"Protesters surround CTV demanding coverage of WHO pandemic treaty" posted on The Counter Signal on March 11, 2024—was indeed the fact that it was an article about an Exit the WHO protest in Edmonton.

But that isn't why we're talking about the protest.

No. This is why we're talking about this protest:

Do you see that? No? Let me zoom in on it for you:

That's right: CTV.

The protesters weren't protesting outside some government building or bureaucratic office. They weren't protesting outside Alberta Health Services or the provincial legislature. They were protesting at CTV.

For the non-Canadians in my audience, CTV is Canada's largest privately owned television network and is a major news source for many Canadians.

As the above-linked The Counter Signal article explains:

Edmonton protesters gathered outside a CTV building demanding coverage of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) plans for a legally binding global pandemic treaty.

So, what was the result of this action? Did the protests end up on the evening news?

Nope.

But here we are talking about it.

I know that doesn't sound miraculous at first blush, so let me spell it out for you. The fact that we are here taking a moment to focus on this protest tells us two things:

You (and many, many people like you) no longer have your news dictated to you by CTV or CBC or the equivalent television networks in your country. Protesters are finally starting to recognize the importance of the most powerful weapon in the world.

"Huh? What's the most powerful weapon in the world?" you ask.

Patience! I respond. We're getting to that!

. . . But first, let's take a second to appreciate the import of point number one.

In order to better appreciate that point, let's turn to a recent comment on corbettreport.com. In this comment, Corbett Report member b887 explains why it's so important that we are here in this digital space looking at information the establishment media doesn't want to talk about.

Sometimes I forget how informed we are here. We see the bankers instigating wars, we see the puppets being selected to carry out these orders, we see the poison being added to the processed foods, we see the neurotoxins in the tap water… The other day a coworker asked me why I collect my own spring water when the tap water is “clean”. I gently mentioned that I can’t trust the tap water in America and then I brought up the Flouride lawsuit against the EPA. He didn’t look up the information I was telling him, he didn’t ask me where I heard about this, he didn’t care where I heard it, he just assumed I was crazy and changed the subject. That’s why I appreciate New World Next Week, thanks for the upload

You see, it wasn't that long ago that if something wasn't being covered by the establishment media—either in the newspaper or on the major TV or radio networks—there was almost no chance that people would even know about it. But this is 2024, and things have changed completely. Despite the fact that the WHO proposed pandemic agreement is being almost completely ignored by the dinosaur press, people are nonetheless aware of it.

Oh sure, there are always those who will turn away from this information or choose to ignore it, but here we are talking about it anyway. Not only that, but we're forming national protest movements and coordinating days of action around a topic that most people have never seen on TV or read about in the paper.

Can we all take a moment to appreciate what a drastic shift this represents?

OK, on to point number two.

"Don't leave us hanging, James. What is the most powerful weapon in the world?"

THE MOST POWERFUL WEAPON IN THE WORLD

Do you recall my 2020 article on "How to Save the World (in One Easy Step!)"?

No? Well, the link's right there. Go ahead, click it!

Now that you've familiarized yourself with that article, you'll know that the most powerful weapon ever invented is narrative. After all, as I pointed out four years ago:

With a gun you can kill a man. With a bomb you can kill a family. With a nuke you can level a city. But with a story you can control the world.

So, let's think about the significance of an "Exit the WHO" movement deciding to hold a protest at the local CTV offices.

Protesting media silence on the WHO's machinations (or on any other taboo topic) is an overt acknowledgment of the fact that the media propagandists don't simply tell us what to think about the news of the day. They tell us what to think about, period. If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound? And if a WHO pandemic agreement is about to be signed in Geneva and the TV talking heads don't mention, will the public know it's even happening?

And so it makes perfect sense for a group of protesters to concentrate their efforts not on the phoney, corrupt politicians, but on the people who really matter. The general public. And how do you reach the people? Why, through the media, of course. Thus, we have a protest outside CTV.

It's perfectly logical and a fitting recognition of the fact that it is general public opinion, not some rigged political process, that really matters when it comes to effecting change in society.

But there's an even deeper level to this protest. The very fact that these protesters are gathered together outside the CTV offices, demonstrating over something they didn't hear about on CTV, proves we no longer need CTV—or any of CTV's dinosaur media brethren.

We are informing each other.

We are organizing ourselves.

We are writing our own narrative.

Welcome to the globalists' greatest fear.

UNITE AND WIN

As it turns out, what the establishment really fears is what they have always feared: the masses—you and I—waking from our slumber and realizing that we don't need to listen to the media talking heads to know what to think about. That we don't need the oligarchs and their control system to run our lives for us.

This is why the powers-that-shouldn't-be invest so much of their time, energy, resources and political capital in propagandizing the public: to stop us from coming together and setting our own agenda.

A perfect case in point manifested itself over a decade ago, when both the Tea Party and the Occupy protesters, alarmed over the global financial crisis, pointed the finger at the real threat to humanity: the banksters. Disturbed at the existential threat that these two movements represented to their system of control, the kakistocrats mustered all the resources at their disposal—including, of course, the bought-and-paid-for talking heads and propagandists of the mockingbird media—to derail them, using classic divide-and-rule tactics.

What's truly remarkable is that the Tea Party and Occupy had essentially the same correct diagnosis of our societal conundrum—namely, that the unelected, unaccountable, too-big-to-jail banksters are looting our economy and threatening civilization itself for their own benefit and that the politicians who are supposed to "regulate" these entities are in fact beholden to them. What's even more remarkable is that, within a few short years, both movements had been completely neutralized.

How? They were split along the fake left/right divide, with "Teabaggers" becoming a punchline among the trendy, Daily Show-consuming liberal Occupiers while the Tea Party—having been hijacked by the Republican Party and its donors—began spending more time fighting the "dirty hippies" in Occupy than confronting the banksters themselves.

Then, suddenly, the woke culture wars came along, completely displacing any talk about banksters and revolution. The partisan masses, having been pitted against each other by Woke Hollywood, by right-wing radio and by Mainstream Alternative Media, have all but forgotten where real power in society lies—much less how close we once were to making our power count.

But now all that is changing. And that change is apparent in this picture:

Scoff if you will, but your incredulity only belies your inability to understand the nature of the change that is taking place around us.

As b887 says: "Sometimes I forget how informed we are here."

Well, it’s time to take note of how informed we really are. It’s time to realize that we are in the midst of a truly revolutionary period. It’s time to appreciate the fact that, as Zbigniew Brzezinski once fretted:

For the first time in human history almost all of humanity is politically activated, politically conscious and politically interactive. There are only a few pockets of humanity left in the remotest corners of the world that are not politically alert and engaged with the political turmoil and stirrings that are so widespread today around the world. The resulting global political activism is generating a surge in the quest for personal dignity, cultural respect and economic opportunity in a world painfully scarred by memories of centuries-long alien colonial or imperial domination.

Brzezinski—himself a toadie currying favour with the establishment—understood this global political awakening as a threat.

But we know better. We know it represents our inevitable victory.

We are only starting to understand our power. We may be protesting outside CTV today, but tomorrow we will prove that CTV is completely unnecessary. We will have replaced it.

And, once we push this revolution through to its logical conclusion and stop ceding our power and authority to the banksters and their globalist technocratic minions, we will be unstoppable.

The answer to divide-and-rule is remarkably simple: unite and win. And that, in the final equation, is what the globalists fear most.

