Throwing Sacred Cows Off Hantavirus Cruise Ships - New World Next Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw629/

This week on New World Next Week: globalists on track for 2030 as food prices set to skyrocket; there’s a hantavirus freakout on the high seas; and MIA goes MIA from King Cudi tour as she speaks truth on stage.

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