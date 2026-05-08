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Throwing Sacred Cows Off Hantavirus Cruise Ships - New World Next Week

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The Corbett Report
May 08, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw629/

This week on New World Next Week: globalists on track for 2030 as food prices set to skyrocket; there’s a hantavirus freakout on the high seas; and MIA goes MIA from King Cudi tour as she speaks truth on stage.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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