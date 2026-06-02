SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/toilet-paper-panic-propagandawatch/

You all remember the Great Toilet Paper Panic, don’t you? No, not the scamdemic toilet paper panic? The 1973 toilet paper panic! Oh, you don’t know how that panic got started? Well, pull up a chair and get a notepad. The story of the media-generated fake toilet paper panic has a lot to teach us about how the establishment and its media mouthpieces can corral the population...and how we can fight back.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.