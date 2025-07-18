The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Trump Makes Ukraine Great Again (And Epstein Is A HOAX!!!) - New World Next Week

The Corbett Report
Jul 18, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw597/

This week on New World Next Week: Crypto week off to a rocky start for the stable GENIUS behind the stablecoin psyop; Trump makes Ukraine great again with another massive shipment from the Pentagon's arsenal; and roll over, umpire, there's a new robot in town!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

