Trump Makes Ukraine Great Again (And Epstein Is A HOAX!!!) - New World Next Week

This week on New World Next Week: Crypto week off to a rocky start for the stable GENIUS behind the stablecoin psyop; Trump makes Ukraine great again with another massive shipment from the Pentagon's arsenal; and roll over, umpire, there's a new robot in town!

