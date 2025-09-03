Turning the Tide on 9/11 with Curt Weldon

TRANSCRIPT AND SHOW NOTES: https://corbettreport.com/turning-the-tide…with-curt-weldon/

Congressman Curt Weldon appears on The Corbett Report to discuss his appearance at the upcoming Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 conference in Washington, D.C. James and Congressman Weldon discuss 9/11, Able Danger, Osama bin Laden, intelligence operations and where they agree and where they disagree on the subject of 9/11 truth.

