Umberto Eco's Foucault's Pendulum - Film, Literature and the New World Order

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/umberto-ecos-foucaults-pendulum/

When you read Umberto Eco's Foucault’s Pendulum and saw the allusions to Francis Bacon's New Atlantis, did you begin to suspect a Plan. Did you think that James was obviously sending you on a literary journey from one stepping stone to the next on the way to a predetermined destination? That would be a perfectly reasonable supposition...but it's completely incorrect. These works were chosen completely independently from each other by people who didn't even know of the other's existence, let alone the other's choice of book. Does this information bother you? Should it? Why? These are the sorts of questions one begins to ask oneself when you engage in a rabbit hole as large and as all consuming as Foucault's Pendulum—a rabbit hole that contains all other rabbit holes. And that's precisely how Eco would have wanted it...maybe. Find out more about this elaborate, meticulously researched, clockwork conspiracy yarn in this month's edition of Film, Literature and the New World Order with special guest Tom-Oliver Regenauer of Regenauer.press.

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