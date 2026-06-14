by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

June 14, 2026

Oh, what a difference a decade makes.

Back in 2016, Bill Gates’ public image still sported the saintly halo that the massive PR budget of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation afforded him.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama for his philanthropic work in medicine, science and education.

He was dubbed “Good Guy Gates“ by the internet, giving birth to a popular meme extolling the virtues of a billionaire who selflessly gave away his billions for the good of humanity.

He even starred in mainstream children’s cartoons, with his cartoon co-stars so entranced by the presence of this real-life “superhero” that they could barely formulate a sentence in his presence.

But the unlikely arc of transformation that took William Henry Gates III from computer nerd to squeaky-voiced billionaire to reviled operating system monopolist to beloved philanthropist undoubtedly reached its zenith in 2019, when a YouGov survey found Bill Gates to be the “Most Admired Person in the World.”

Surely, Saint Bill had reached his apotheosis.

Fast forward a decade, however, and, to the extent that anyone is still talking about Bill Gates, it’s only to post new information about his involvement in the Epstein case or to post more creepy photos of Gates from the Epstein files:

Even The Wall Street Journal is running full-fledged exposés of Gates and his evil deeds.

So, what happened?

Well, for one thing, Who Is Bill Gates? came along to give Saint Bill a richly deserved pie in the face. And, by the end of the scamdemic, even Bill’s biggest fans were sick of seeing him rolled out on the news each evening to lecture us about how our lives would never go back to normal.

As important as those cracks in the Gates facade were, however, there is obviously something even more important happening here. When one of the key point men for the globalist agenda—the public face of the geoengineering agenda and the vaccine agenda and the digital ID agenda and the digital currency agenda and the lab meat agenda and the AI agenda—can become persona non grata among the globalist jet set, you know a major deep state operation is afoot.

Is it possible that Bill Gates is being thrown under the bus by his fellow travelers? And, if so, what does this mean for the grander globalist agenda?

Let’s find out.

The World (Re)Discovers Gates’ Dark Influence

Earlier this week, RealClearInvestigations published “Viral Influencer: How Bill Gates’ Billions Shape US Medical Research,” an in-depth report seeking to shed light on the “untoward influence on government health policy” wielded by Bill Gates and his eponymous foundation.

It cites “a trove of federal whistleblower documents” provided by a source in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that demonstrate how Gates used his billions “to shape the direction of the country’s health strategy in ways that have benefitted his own priorities and pet causes while polishing his image as a benevolent global do-gooder.”

The report documents how:

the Gates Foundation’s investments—like its $40 million stake in CureVac and its $55 million investment in BioNTech, both COVID vaccine manufacturers—”blur the lines between profit-seeking and the foundation’s mission to develop and deliver vaccines around the world”;

Gates circumvented the “firewall” between outside donations and NIH programs by using the Gates scientific advisory board to “oversee and select the [NIH] projects to be funded“ with his $200 million grant;

the NIH “began hosting Gates-NIH Workshops, eventually synchronizing federal research programs with Gates, to include coordinating grant funding and science policies across 10 NIH programs”; and

when Gates himself spoke at one such workshop, the NIH bent over backwards for him, providing a police escort, a minute-by-minute arrival itinerary and a celebrity-attended gala reception at an historic stone castle in Maryland in a display of deference to power that, government investigators later noted, “is normally reserved for the president, first lady, or visiting dignitaries of state.”

The report goes on to explain the NIH whistleblower’s motivation for shining light on Gates’ role in influencing NIH programs and funding decisions.

“Bill Gates, along with the NIH, the Wellcome Trust, it was this cartel,” the whistleblower, a former NIH official who requested anonymity, told RCI. “This is a globalist movement. And that’s something that I don’t think the public knows.”

If none of this sounds overly surprising to you, then chances are you were paying attention during Who Is Bill Gates?, the in-depth, two-hour documentary in which I painstakingly document Gates’ outsize influence on government, media and the global public health space generally. As you’ll recall, the main focus of the first part of that documentary, “How Bill Gates Monopolized Public Health,” is how Gates used his wealth to influence key officials in charge of the US government’s COVID response—officials like Anthony Fauci.

Beyond just their frequent collaborations and cooperation in the past, Fauci has direct ties to Gates’ projects and funding. In 2010, he was appointed to the Leadership Council of the Gates-founded “Decade of Vaccines” project to implement a Global Vaccine Action Plan—a project to which Gates committed $10 billion of funding. And in October of last year [2019], just as the current pandemic was beginning, the Gates Foundation announced a $100 million contribution to the National Institute of Health to help, among other programs, Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ research into HIV.

So, if this type of information has been known and documented for years, why are whistleblowers stepping forward now?

Why is the “Giving Pledge”—Gates’ campaign to encourage billionaires to donate more than half their wealth to philanthropic causes—falling apart, with more billionaires openly disavowing the Gates-linked scheme?

Why is even Warren Buffett, one of Gates’ longest and best-known partners in the philanthropic world, telling CNN that he no longer even talks to Bill?

Why, in other words, is the very globalist jet set that once treated Gates like royalty now rushing to distance itself from the arch-globalist billionaire?

The Epstein Turning Point

The answer isn’t hard to find. And it isn’t hard to articulate. In fact, all these questions can be answered with one word: Epstein.

This is obvious enough from the fact that all press references to Gates in the past few years have made mention of his relationship with Epstein and the various sordid details of his extra-marital affairs that have leaked out as a result of the Epstein investigation.

It’s even more obvious once you read “Bill Gates Spent Years Crafting His Image. Now It’s Cracking,” a 3,500-word deep dive into the dark reality behind the carefully crafted, PR-tested “Good Guy Gates” persona.

Published late last month by The Wall Street Journal, the article explains how Gates’ dedicated staff have painstakingly fashioned his public image—styling him in the “neutral tone crew and V-neck sweaters, button-down shirts, [and] slacks” that are carefully calculated to make the dislikable billionaire seem “calm and approachable, like Mister Rogers.” It also describes the scope of his communications team’s efforts to track public opinion of the Microsoft monopolist:

Two different polling teams—at the Gates Foundation, and his private office, Gates Ventures—for years have closely tracked opinions about Gates, including on favorability, trustworthiness and inspiration. A media analysis prepared for the Gates Foundation found that there had been a more than 40% increase in “critical news narratives” about Gates and the foundation since the Epstein files were released through February, according to internal documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The report then shows how far Gates’ star has fallen. It details a disastrous trip earlier this year to India, where he was stood up by world leaders and removed as a keynote speaker at an AI conference:

Gates was stationed at the Oberoi, a hotel in New Delhi, known for its symmetrical staircase and a “Tree of Life” sculpture in its lobby. He waited to receive word if he should attend a dinner with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and business leaders, government officials said. Those who attended were part of the AI summit. Gates did not end up attending the dinner. Vyas later received word from the Indian government that it would be better if Gates wasn’t part of the summit since the heightened Epstein news would take away from the AI focus. The Indian government left it to Gates and his people to communicate the change.

Perhaps to avoid similar embarrassment, Gates’ planned trip to South Africa this year was cancelled altogether.

In fact, Gates is not even immune from criticism over his sordid Epstein dealings within his own organization. Chris Levesque, CEO of Gates’ nuclear power company TerraPower, was forced to call an emergency all-hands meeting this past March to address employee concerns that one of the women Gates admitted to having an affair with—a “Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities,” as Gates called her—had been a TerraPower employee.

She worked at TerraPower from 2010 to 2012, according to her LinkedIn page, and her name was even in TerraPower’s internal system. She had been featured in a 2011 magazine article about her TerraPower work, including a photo shoot with Gates and TerraPower Vice Chair Nathan Myhrvold, a longtime Gates confidant. One TerraPower executive later told some employees who had raised concerns that the woman had been employed by TerraPower’s parent company. To some employees, the executive’s explanation was a semantic shield, a technicality used to protect the Gates brand.

And, as James Evan Pilato reported on the most recent edition of New World Next Week, Gates’ wicket became even stickier last week when it was revealed that Melanie Walker—another Gates employee with whom he engaged in an affair—also happened to be a close, long-term confidante of Jeffrey Epstein. According to recent reports, Walker even turned to Epstein for advice when she was planning on ending her sexual relationship with Gates. Epstein’s advice? “All you would have to say, is you should know that I’ve told jeffrey everything—everything.”

As Sayer Ji—one of the only independent journalists who has been following the Gates story through all the twists and turns of recent months—correctly observes in his recent article, The End of “Only Good Press for Bill,” Gates’ carefully cultivated “Good Guy Gates” persona has been irrevocably shattered by the Epstein files.

In late 2025, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. In January 2026, the Justice Department — acting under the Epstein Files Transparency Act — released roughly 3.5 million pages of documents, emails, flight logs, and images. None of it ran through a Gates-funded editor. None of it could be softened by a grant relationship. For the first time in fifteen years, the most consequential story about Bill Gates was being written by a branch of government that he does not fund.

Indeed, as those paying attention to the Epstein files have noticed, the latest batch of documents have revealed more about the Epstein/Gates relationship. The more prurient parts of that story—like, for example, the unsent draft email that Epstein composed that alleged Bill had contracted an STD from “Russian girls” and had surreptitiously tried to give Melinda antibiotics—naturally received most of the attention. But, as Sayer Ji has himself been exhaustively documenting, the files have also revealed the JPMorgan/Gates/Epstein pipeline for the creation of a multi-billion dollar pandemic preparedness architecture that was actualized during COVID.

Regardless of what coverage of Gates you’ve been following, one thing is certain: the tide of public opinion on “Good Guy Gates” has undoubtedly changed. It is inconceivable that Gates will ever again be treated with the unmitigated adulation that he received from the establishment press during the early stages of the scamdemic.

So, what does this mean? Has Gates been thrown under the bus?

What Next?

As you know by now, Gates appeared under oath before the House Oversight Committee earlier this week to answer questions about his involvement with Epstein. However, if this testimony is a test of whether Gates’ reputation has been irreparably damaged by the Epstein files, it seems the jury is still out.

The testimony itself was not recorded, so all we have to go on are the accounts of that testimony from the different committee members and, of course, from Gates himself.

As Jimmy Dore and Garland Nixon remark in their analysis of the situation, the day started out with Gates’ deft—and no doubt heavily workshopped—PR move of reframing his appearance before the committee. “I’m glad to be here voluntarily to testify to help with the committee’s work,” Gates told reporters before entering the hearing.

The statement cleverly shifts public perception of his appearance before the committee from that of a guilty Epstein associate being hauled in to answer questions about his involvement with the notorious child sex ring operator to that of a concerned citizen who has “volunteered” to “help” the committee bring justice to Epstein’s victims. (However, as Nixon correctly observes in his conversation with Dore, since the committee is there to cover up the truth about Epstein, he wasn’t lying when he said he was there to help them do their work.)

The testimony opened with some prepared remarks that Gates has helpfully posted to his “GatesNotes” website and that hits all the expected talking points:

At the outset, I want to state very clearly: I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct. I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone. While he may have sought to foster a personal relationship, I was never interested in that and never reciprocated.

He then asked the committee members to believe that he, Bill Gates, one of the “richest men in the world” and someone who undoubtedly had the connections to talk to almost anyone in the world, was interested in networking with Epstein because Epstein could help connect him to donors who wanted to work on public health. (And if you believe that one, I have an mRNA vaccine to sell ya!)

After the prepared statement, Gates then answered questions. Accounts of precisely how Gates reacted to this questioning differ greatly. According to Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett, the questioning was “intense.” Illinois Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi adds that Gates was “combative” and “not terribly forthcoming or candid.” California Democrat Robert Garcia, meanwhile, maintains that while Gates did push back on some of the questions, he was ultimately “answering the questions.”

He was combative. He was helpful. He was intense. He was cooperative. Who can say? Not anyone in the public, of course, because we will never be able to see for ourselves precisely what went on behind the closed doors of that hearing room.

One thing we can say for certain is that, regardless of whatever the committee concludes about Gates’ connections with Epstein, Gates will never again enjoy the public reputation of “Good Guy Gates” that he enjoyed a decade ago. Yes, he’ll almost certainly not face any criminal responsibility for his association with Epstein or for his role in the scamdemic, but his name will forever be tarnished in the eyes of the public and he’ll never again command the same role of unquestioned authority in the world of philanthro-capitalism.

It may not be the justice that he so richly deserves, but Gates’ fall from grace is nonetheless significant. That someone of his stature and globalist credentials could become persona non grata among the very same globalist stooges and Davos attendees whose respect he once commanded is a valuable lesson in the nature of the globalist hierarchy.

The climate agenda will carry on. The AI agenda will continue apace. The GMO agenda will not miss a beat. The geoengineering agenda will survive and thrive. The vaccine agenda and the digital ID agenda and the digital currency agenda will not fail because Gates is no longer a respected public figure. Quite the contrary. All of these globalist agendas will do just fine without Gates in the driver’s seat, and there will be no shortage of globalist billionaires who will be willing to fund and drive those agendas.

If anything, the fact that Gates can be so easily thrown under the bus by his fellow travelers is a reminder that we are not opposed by specific individuals. We are opposed by an ideology. We are opposed by a gaggle of sociopaths and eugenicists who are united in their belief that they are the natural stewards of humanity and that the planet’s resources—both economic and human—rightfully belong to them and their ilk. As long as this ideology persists, it doesn’t matter whether any individual person is in or out of public favour.

Now that Gates’ position as lynchpin of the globalist agenda is in jeopardy, who can doubt that there will be a thousand more would-be rulers of humanity vying to take his spot in the globalist hierarchy?

One can only hope that those aspiring tyrants observe how cheerfully the globalists are tossing one of their own under the bus and realize that they, too, will be abandoned by those same globalists whenever it’s convenient for them to do so.

And perhaps the general public will finally wake up to the fact that they were duped for years by a billionaire’s well-funded PR campaign and begin wondering what other corrupt public “heroes” have been similarly propped up by the globalist establishment.

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