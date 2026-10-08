Unvandalism - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/unvandalism/

I have a mission for you, should you choose to accept it. But be forewarned: it's not a glamorous mission and, given that it represents a real threat to the state, it might even become dangerous. But if we don't undertake this mission, there's little chance that we'll be able to form the mutual aid organizations that will see us through the coming years of turbulence. Are you ready? Your mission is: unvandalism. Join James for this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch as he explains this concept and how this seemingly trivial activity can have very large consequences.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.