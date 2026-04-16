US Nuke Scientists Are Mysteriously Disappearing! - New World Next Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw626/

This week on New World Next Week: Anthropic’s new AI finding exploits humans can’t; US nuke scientists are disappearing; and Ye is banned from the UK.

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