Was 10/7 A False Flag? - Questions For Corbett

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/was-10-7-a-false-flag/

Was 10/7 a false flag event? And, more importantly, what evidence can be presented to reliably inform such an assessment? Strap in and get ready, folks. Today James engages in a good old-fashioned Corbett Report deep dive to get to the bottom of the spectacular attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.