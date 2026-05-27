SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/what-are-the-enhanced-games-questions-for-corbett

So, have you been watching the Enhanced Games? Are you wondering what the point of these “steroid Olympics” really is and who’s paying to make them happen? Well, wonder no more! James answers all your questions on this edition of Questions For Corbett!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.