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What is The Great Replacement? - Questions For Corbett

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The Corbett Report
May 13, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/what-is-the-great-replacement-questions-for-corbett/

I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but everyone’s talking about The Great Replacement these days. So, what is the theory? Who’s Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi and what was his plan? And if there is a replacement going on, where does it go from here? Join James for this surprising deep dive into the future of humanity.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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