TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://corbettreport.com/what-is-the-west/

What is the West? That's a question that's been on a lot of people's minds in recent years. Neocon warmongers have an answer to that question: the West is a spirit of aggression and dominance that wages wars in the Middle East to subdue its perceived adversaries. But this is an historically illiterate mis-reading of the western tradition? So, what is the West? Join James and special guest Charles Goyette as they tackle the question of our time in this week's edition of The Corbett Report podcast.

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