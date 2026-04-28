TRANSCRIPT AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/what-no-one-is-saying-about-polymarket/

Everybody's talking about Polymarket...But what is Polymarket? How does it work? Where did this idea come from? And, most important of all, how is it going to be used to generate the next Predictive Programming False Flag event? Join James in this week's edition of The Corbett Report podcast as he peels back the layers of the Polymarket onion.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.