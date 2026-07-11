Of all the July 4th think pieces I read this year, the most surprising was Kit Knightly’s piece for Off-Guardian.org, “America Was Never the Problem.”

I say “surprising” because most such Independence Day articles are written by and for Americans and are generally some variation of the lament that “kids these days don’t know what Independence Day is really about!” Knightly, however, is a Brit writing for an international (but presumably mostly British) audience, and he has a very different point to make.

To wit:

America was never the Empire, it was just where the Empire lived for a while. It had other homes before, it will have others in the future. A hermit crab shedding shells as it swells. The Nation of the United States—however you define the idea of nationhood—was as much a victim as any of us.

You should read the whole piece. It’s short and well-written and it makes an important point. The Global(ist) Empire has surely been headquartered in Washington for the last 80 years, but it isn’t a fundamentally American phenomenon. Rather, it’s a parasitical entity that has existed for centuries—perhaps millennia—and has infested various hosts over that time.

Now, it looks like the globalists are set to slough off their American skin and decamp to sunnier climes elsewhere.

But if they are about to make such a move, it raises an interesting question. Namely: where will the Empire move to next? Which country will these parasites infest next, and where will their next base of operations be located once America has been plunged into chaos and violence?

Today I offer some possibilities about where the Empire might go once it abandons the USA.

Are you ready? Let’s strap on our thinking caps and take a look.

HALIFAX

OK, bear with me here. I know the suggestion that Halifax will soon be home to the Evil Empire will have Canadians doubled over in laughter and non-Canadians scrambling for their atlas. After all, no one in their right mind would think of locating anything of importance in Halifax, let alone the home base of a global empire, right?

Right.

But we must keep in mind that when we’re talking about the evil, predatory psychopaths who have been running this globalist conspiracy for centuries, we’re talking about people who are by definition not in their right mind.

Case in point: Mark Carney.

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister (and Bilderberg / Bank of England / UN / Epstein arch-conspirator) Mark Carney announced the formation of a new global defense bank. Formally called the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB), the new institution defines itself as “a multilateral bank owned exclusively by nation-states, designed to mobilise the capital needed to help like-minded allies and partners finance their capabilities for the defence, security, and resilience of the democratic world.”

The bank has been in the planning stages for over a year now, but, somehow or other, Canada has ended up in the driver’s seat of this project. Perhaps it was Carney’s now-infamous “middle powers” speech at the 2026 World Economic Forum that put Canada at the forefront of this project, as some now speculate.

If that were the intention of Carney’s Davos diatribe, it seems to have paid off. This past week’s NATO summit saw Carney formally launch the DSRB with the announcement of its ten founding members.

...Errr, make that nine founding members.

...As I was saying, its eight founding members.

The bank, we are told, is seeking to pull together over $134 billion in cheap financing from member nations to feed the military-industrial beast “strengthen allied security” and help them achieve their NATO spending obligations through long-term, low-cost financing. No host city for the new bank has been decided yet, but Toronto, Montreal, ​Ottawa, Halifax and Vancouver are reportedly all in the running.

Still, it’s doubtful that even someone as delusional as Carney really believes the DSRB will transform some Canadian city into the operational base for the new, middle powers-run world order.

First of all, the bank’s rather lackluster list of founding members means it will have a difficult time capitalizing the project at all. Albania, Belgium, Canada, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine may or may not be lovely places to visit, but economic powerhouses they are not.

Secondly, and perhaps more to the point, the very idea of Carney’s “middle powers” concept is that he is not lobbying for Canada or similar middle power countries to lead the New New World Order. He’s simply arguing that they need to have a seat at the table.

Still, you can’t blame a Canadian for finding the juxtaposition of “global government headquarters” and “Halifax” to be too funny to not mention in an editorial like this.

BEIJING

Admittedly, Beijing will immediately strike the informed reader as a more likely candidate than Halifax is for the (dis)honour of Future Globalist Capital City. In fact, it’s at the top of my list of candidates for the post-Washington globalist HQ.

There is, of course, historical reason to believe that China is a globalist favourite and thus that Beijing will be their first choice for a new base of operations if (when?) America descends into chaos.

In fact, as you’ll know from my work on China and the New World Order, the cultivation of the Chinese bogeyman of the 21st century is a process that the globalist clique began in the early 20th century. That’s when the Rockefeller family began to form their “very positive feelings for the country” that, as even the infamous oiligarch family’s own propaganda openly admits, “passed through the generations” so that “China in a way wasn’t such an unfamiliar place to us [Rockefellers] as it might have felt for a lot of Americans.”

That’s also when Yale in China plucked a then-unknown Mao Zedong out of obscurity and invited him to take over the student union journal. Even the Yale Daily News brags that “without Yale’s support, Mao Tse Tung may have never risen from obscurity to command China.” The connection lasted well into the late 20th century, with one 1990 report in The New Federalist noting how “every US Ambassador to Beijing since Kissinger’s deal with Mao Zedong was a member of the same tiny Yale cult.”

And there has been the deliberate build-up of the Chinese economy, from the 1980 meeting between Rong Yiren and David Rockefeller establishing the financial ties that enabled the rise of the Chinese dragon to the influx of Fortune 500 investment in the country to the offshoring of America’s industrial capacity to China to the seeding of American military technology to their supposed enemy.

Yes, China has been the planned future home of the new, multipolar world government for a long time now. This is precisely why disgraced arch-globalist Maurice Strong decided to flee there after his political downfall in the UN oil-for-food bribery scandal.

And now, China looks to be the obvious choice to be the next host of the Global Empire as America begins tearing apart the Old World Order from within.

It has been argued that China is the real winner of the Iran war.

Surely, China’s geopolitical influence continues to expand as it takes a more prominent position in the Middle East and Africa.

China’s dominance of the rare earths trade has been noted for some time now, and much has been made of the fact that a significant portion of the West’s military capacity (not to mention industrial capacity) is at the whim of the Chinese government.

And China continues to corner the market on high-end science, from the much-ballyhooed AI race to the recruitment of high-level scientists. Not only do we have the truly crazy story of Charles Lieber and the equally unhinged worm smuggling story, but just this week Omar Yaghi—a Nobel-winning chemist at the University of California, Berkeley—officially took up a post at Tsinghua University in Beijing to head an institute using artificial intelligence to accelerate the discovery of new materials.

Yes, it seems that the (carefully coordinated) transfer of power to China has already begun. Who can doubt that in the event of an American collapse the powers-that-shouldn’t-be wouldn’t just hop on the next flight to Beijing?

BRUSSELS

...But before those would-be oligarchs pack their bags for China, there’s another key candidate for Globalist Host City that we should consider: Brussels.

Yes, the quaint European city famed for waffles and chocolate has also proven itself as a reliable base for European Union dictators and NATO drug runners, making it another logical choice as a location for the global mafiosi to set up shop.

If a Global Empire host requires a demonstrated ability to ruthlessly oppress its citizens and a wanton disregard for human freedom, who could argue that Brussels, the home base of the EU, fits the bill? Indeed, over the last several years, the EU has been working hard to implement every major globalist agenda item.

Of course the EU is behind the push to end encrypted communications among its serfs. In fact, as Kit Knightly reports over at Off-Guardian, after the European Parliament took the remarkable step of voting against a bill allowing tech companies to conduct mass scans of all citizens’ online communications, they—in true EU fashion—simply ran the vote again. This time, they implemented special rules to ensure that unless a super-majority of the parliament votes against the legislation, it will pass anyway. (Democracy, ladies and gentlemen!)

And of course the EU is pushing its citizens into the maw of the 24/7 digital surveillance dragnet. Just this past week, the EU mandated “Advanced driver distraction warning systems” in all new cars sold across Europe, supposedly to improve road safety by detecting when drivers are looking away from the road. In reality, as All About Cookies reports, the regulations simply turn all cars in the EU into always-on surveillance devices and offer no transparency regarding what happens to the data collected via the system.

And of course the EU is implementing biometric entry and exit scanners and crackdowns against free speech and policies that feed into the great replacement.

And, on top of serving as the host for the Eurocrats, Brussels also plays host to the NATO ghouls and is angling to become the headquarters of the new European army that the globalists are so eager to put together.

So, yes, it’s safe to say that this otherwise unremarkable European capital is a candidate for the future home of the would-be world oligarchs.

SOMEWHERE ELSE?

Halifax? Beijing? Brussels?

Why not Kiev? (Sorry, “Kyiv.”)

Or Turkey? (Sorry, “Türkiye.”)

Or Timbuktu? (Sorry, “ⵜⵏⵀⵗⵜ.”)

Or, more seriously, how about Buenos Aires, where Peter Thiel is reportedly setting up a home-away-from-home in a possible relocation to Argentina?

Or how about Astana, a candidate for future Globalist HQ whose Masonic architecture has long made it a locus of attention for spooky videos about Illuminati control?

Or perhaps the Evil Empire won’t move out of America after all. Maybe it will just relocate from Washington to Denver, which boasts proximity not only to the nuclear warfighting bunker in Cheyenne Mountain but also to the creepy New World Order artwork in the Denver International Airport.

Sure, it’s fun to speculate about such things. But does it really matter?

After all, we already know that just because London used to be the capital of world empire, the empire itself wasn’t inherently English. And in this age of Pax Americana, the globalist empire isn’t inherently American.

Indeed, it’s important to keep in mind that whatever location the globalists end up decamping to—or even if they end up staying put in Washington after all—it doesn’t change the nature of the globalist system itself and it doesn’t fundamentally change our position as serfs on their global plantation.

Sure, a Beijing-led world order would look different from a Brussels-led world order or a Buenos Aires-led world order or any other sort of world order. It would feel different. It would speak a different language and have a different cultural flavour and be situated in a different historical narrative. But, at the end of the day, it would still be a world empire.

In the end, then, our role in this is the same as ever: to continue to ring the bell for liberty, to promote the cause of human freedom, and to point out the folly of those who claim that a different type of world empire (a Multipolar World Order!) will be good for humanity.

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