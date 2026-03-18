SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/who-was-nicholas-rockefeller-answered-questions-for-corbett/

We all remember Aaron Russo’s story about the inside information that Nicholas Rockefeller shared with him decades ago, including advance warning of 9/11 and the homeland security state. But who was Nicholas Rockefeller? I answered this question to the best of my ability nine years ago, but new information has emerged to confirm what I suspected. You won’t believe what’s been uncovered...

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