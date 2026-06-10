Why Is NATO Being Demolished? - Questions For Corbett

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/why-is-nato-being-demolished/

For the past decade, we’ve been programmed with the idea that NATO is obsolete. Now, US forces are withdrawing from Europe and the EUreaucrats have the perfect excuse for their 70-year-old dream: the creation of an EU army. Join James for today’s edition of Questions For Corbett where he connects the dots from Bilderberg to Trump to the rise of the EU superstate.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.