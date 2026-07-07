Why the Iran War Isn't Over Yet with Trita Parsi

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/trita-parsi-on-why-the-iran-war-isnt-over-yet/

Rejoice! The Iran war is over!...or is it? Today James talks to Trita Parsi, the co-founder and Executive Vice President of The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, about his recent reporting on why Iran believes Israel will attack again before October. We also discuss the emerging new Middle Eastern order and whether Israel can be brought into the fold or if an anti-Abraham Accord pact will define the new status quo. As a bonus, James asks Trita about reports that the State Department is trying to have him deported.

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