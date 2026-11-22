by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

November 22, 2026

As you no doubt already know, Russia and Ukraine are currently locked in mortal combat!

And how do you know this? Because every day you read fresh reports from the NATO propagandists about how the Valiant Ukrainian Freedom Fighters™ have just dealt the Final Supreme Death Blow to Putin and/or Russia and/or Russia’s infrastucture.

Or, depending on which algorithmically tailored newsfeed you’re receiving, each day you read fresh reports from the BRICS propagandists about how the Bloodthirsty Ukro-Nazi Regime™ is on the verge of Complete and Total Collapse!—exactly as they have been every single day for the past four and a half years.

What’s not to believe?

Well, I hate to burst your bubble, but the Ukraine war is a hoax, too. It’s engineered by the same fraudsters who brought you Russiagate and the scamdemic and Q-Anon and every other hoax of our age. To question the Russia vs. Ukraine hoax is to invite the same righteous indignation that the NPCs reserve for those who question the safety and efficacy of mRNA vaccines or those who question why Trump refuses to release the Epstein files.

But just because we can correctly identify a hoax doesn’t mean we understand that hoax. What kind of hoax is the Ukraine war, exactly? How does this hoax function? Who does it benefit? And, most important of all, how will it end?

Read on and find out!

WHAT KIND OF HOAX IS THIS?

The first clue that the war in Ukraine is a gigantic global psychological operation appeared just days into the conflict. That’s when all the card-carrying, virtue-signalling, morally upstanding liberal democrats in the Western world simultaneously put down their Covid plague masks and began chanting “Slava Ukraini!”

I’m sure you remember that moment when all the lemmings dutifully replaced their I HEART PFIZER social media avatars with Ukrainian flags and when big multinational corporations began tripping all over themselves to add utterly irrelevant “We Stand With Ukraine“ widgets and icons to their websites. And you’ll no doubt remember the moment when that whole “CovAIDS is GOING TO KILL US ALL!!!!” scamdemic hype became passé and the plight of the valiant Ukrainians and their fight to preserve democracy on Earth became the Most Important Issue of Our Times™.

Me? I remember it well. Even here in the middle of Nowhere, Japan, my local municipality decorated the local trams with Ukrainian flags. In fact, cities across the Land of the Rising Sun began lighting up buildings and castles in the Ukraine flag colours and holding rallies to show the Japanese people’s solidarity with Ukraine. Because if there’s one true alliance that has persisted across the untold millennia of the human story, it’s the one between the ancient and noble Yamato race and the Slavs of the East European Plain...right?

Wrong, of course. It hardly took a grizzled veteran of the Meme Wars or a certified Conspiracy Realist to discern that the sudden, worldwide celebration of Ukrainian “democracy“ was inauthentic. Indeed, the coordinated nature of this supposedly “spontaneous” outpouring of affection for the corrupt Ukrainian government from unconnected locales halfway around the world was, like the COVID hysteria before it, a sure sign that the globalist propaganda machinery had once again been kicked into high gear.

But it’s one thing to recognize that mass public support for Ukraine in the West (and even here in the Far East) is inauthentic. It’s another thing altogether to suggest the Russia-Ukraine war itself is inauthentic. So, is the Ukraine war a hoax? And if so, what kind of hoax is it?

Sadly, the word “hoax”—like the words “false flag” or “AI”—has now officially lost all meaning. (Point of clarification for confused readers of my earlier editorial on Israeli False Flags From Irgun to Flydubai: Israel’s attack on the USS Liberty was indeed an egregious act of calumny, but it was not a “false flag“ terror attack and thus did not merit inclusion in an article about false flag terror attacks.)

So, before people start tilting at windmills in the comments section, let’s define our terms.

When I say “the Ukraine war is a hoax,” I’m not saying that there is no fighting taking place. I’m not saying that no one has been killed. I’m not saying that those images of bombed-out apartment buildings and blown-up oil infrastructure aren’t real.

What I am saying is that the war is a charade—that, exactly like the Cold War, this engineered conflict continues because it is being made to continue.

The war could be over tomorrow if the real string-pullers wanted it to be over. In fact, it could’ve been over “tomorrow” at any point in the past four-and-a-half years. Everyone involved in this conflict knows this fact. And yet they have all chosen to persist in perpetuating the lie that this great struggle is so perfectly balanced that essentially zero progress has been made by either side in nearly half a decade—let alone in continuing the canard of propagandists on both sides that their army is always one final offensive away from total victory.

But to say the Ukraine War is a hoax is not to say that it is a simple hoax. Instead, this hoax—like all complex geopolitical machinations—is like an onion. There are a number of layers to it, which we have to peel back in order to understand what’s really happening here.

So, let’s start peeling that onion, shall we?

LAYERS OF THE ONION

Can we all at least agree, as a baseline for today’s exploration, that any conflict in which the belligerents are funding, supplying and aiding their supposed enemies is, by definition, a hoax?

If so, then let’s examine this little puzzler that slipped through the newswires last month: “Ukraine identified a slew of foreign parts in Russia’s anti-jamming tech. Over 75% are American.“

According to this investigation:

The Ukrainian agency, GUR, published a list of foreign parts on Monday that it said were discovered in 16-element Kometa modules, one of Russia’s more advanced systems that help drones and ballistic missiles suppress electronic warfare and navigate the skies. US-headquartered firms produced 28 out of 37 foreign components — or just over three-quarters — listed on Monday, per GUR.

Wow! So you mean the Russian military is relying on American-produced parts to keep its war machine running? What a stunning turn of events!...

...said no one who has actually studied history. Real history, that is, not the bought-and-paid-for History-By-The-Winners propaganda that is taught in your (Rockefeller/Carnegie-funded) grade school curriculum.

Yes, of course the Russian war machine depends on inputs from its supposed NATO arch-enemies, just as the Soviets themselves did back during the Bad Old Days of the Cold War. (If you’re unfamiliar with that history, please see my latest podcast on Huang and WWIII and the “Escaping the Grand Chessboard” essay from REPORTAGE quoted in that podcast.)

Now, to be fair, this charade is not a one-way affair. In fact, the flow of goods across the battle lines goes both ways. Yes, Mother Russia is reciprocating the love from its esteemed Western partners by providing them with a steady supply of valuable oil and gas...even as average Russian citizens find their own access to gas being limited by the Kremlin.

Specifically, Russia has been continuing to supply Ukraine and their EU allies with natural gas and crude oil throughout this entire “conflict.” Earlier this year, a full FOUR YEARS into the ongoing “war,” Russian state media even bragged (in Russian and English!) that “Russia set [a] record volume of LNG supplies to Europe in January 2026” by pumping 2.276 billion cubic meters of the precious substance to their mortal enemies in the span of just 31 days. What’s more, this news comes as Russia (and Crimea especially) suffers from chronic gas shortages and even QR-code based fuel rationing.

Never fear, though! That same Russian state media also informs us that the supply of life-giving energy to the Hated EUkro-Nazi Satanic Army will be cut off next year...but not because the venerated Saint Holy Emperor Putin is cutting them off. Rather:

On January 26, the Council of the European Union formally approved a full ban on supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU effective January 1, 2027, and on pipeline gas effective September 30, 2027.

...But if the EUreaucrats continue to desire that LNG (as they undoubtedly will during the harsh winter months), you’d better believe Gazprom will be more than happy to continue sending it to their sworn foe!

So, to recap: the Russian army runs on parts supplied to it by its supposed enemies, and the entire Ukrainian and European economies rely on energy inputs from their supposed Russian enemy.

But if all that isn’t revealing enough of the fraud that underlies this military kabuki theatre, we need only cast our minds back to those heady early days of the “war,” when the Mighty Russian Juggernaut marched its way right up to the gates of Kiev (or is that “Kyiv”?) and did...absolutely nothing!

Yes, who can forget the dramatic opening weeks of this “Special Military Operation” (DON’T call it a war!), when the Russian army made a dramatic, headlong rush for Kiev in what seemed destined to be a swift decapitation attack on the Ukro-Hitler’s own Eagle’s Nest?

You know, that 40-mile-long convoy of Russian tanks and troops that descended on the Ukrainian capital just weeks into the fighting? The one that marched right up to the enemy’s capital and then bravely...did nothing? Yes, the convoy that made it within spitting distance of their hated foe before turning around and leaving for “reasons that remain unclear,” never to return. That convoy.

As it turns out, the convoy turned around just as Russia and Ukraine were engaging in peace talks in Istanbul. In fact, as we now know (but didn’t at the time), those negotiations weren’t mere chin-wagging. A peace deal was not only negotiated but actually signed in April 2022....just as the Russian tank convoy turned away and fled.

So, what did that peace deal actually entail?

Crimea and Sevastopol would remain under Russian occupation, but there would be no formal recognition of Russian control by Ukraine;

Ukraine pinky swore to “not join any military alliances” and “not deploy foreign military bases and contingents”; and

Ukraine would drop its restrictions on the use of the Russian language.

That’s it.

So, what on earth does this have to do with Putin’s stated reasons for waging the not-war in the first place? You know, the whole “demilitarise and denazify Ukraine” thing? Well, not much, obviously.

And were these paltry promises to maintain the Crimean status quo and to let Ukrainians speak Russian really worth the half a million Slavic lives that have now been snuffed out in this phoney conflict? Apparently so!

Whatever the case, we know that both the Russians and Ukrainians had agreed on these terms by mid-April 2022, just two months into the fight...

...But then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed up and whispered something in Zelensky’s ear (or so we’re told) and—wouldn’t you know it?—nearly five years later, Russians and Ukrainians are still spilling each other’s blood over infinitesimal gains and losses in the Donbas.

But not only could this war be over at any time—either by the West stopping their aid to Ukraine and forcing Zelensky to the negotiating table or by the West stopping their supplies to Russia and thus bringing Russia to the negotiating table or by Putin declaring his goals achieved and bringing the troops home or by Putin declaring that Russia would stop supplying Ukraine and the EU with oil and gas and thus bringing Ukraine to the negotiating table—it turns out the war was already over four years ago.

It has been artificially prolonged—exactly like WWI was artificially prolonged.

No, this does not mean that the political puppets dangled in front of the public—Trump and Putin and Zelensky—are themselves active perpetrators of the hoax. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have more say over America’s policy on Ukraine than the man in the White House ever did, after all, and we all know who pulls their strings.

But yes, we are forced to conclude that the Ukraine war is indeed a hoax.

And now we arrive at the most important question of all: Why? What is the point of this hoax?

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WHOSE HOAX IS IT, ANYWAY?

To get to the “why” of the matter, we have to ask the age-old investigative question: cui bono? Who benefits from this hoax?

I hope I don’t have to explain to my regular readers that it isn’t the Ukrainian people benefiting from this charade. The average Ukrainian, of course, has never been anything more than a pawn to be used and disposed of by the geopolitical chess masters operating on the grand chessboard.

No better demonstration of the fact that the Ukraine warmongers don’t care about the Ukrainian people is possible than the one provided by US Senator Ruben Gallego last week. When questioned whether he was willing to join the Ukrainian forces on the front lines, the war-supporting senator replied that the “beauty” of the Ukraine war was that chickenhawks didn’t have to sacrifice themselves for the cause. Rather, “we can pay the Ukrainians to kill the Russians.”

This is the strategy of the grandmasters of the geopolitical chessboard: to fill the peasants’ heads with nationalistic jingoism and send them off to the front lines to be slaughtered. Little do these gung-ho soldiers know that they are useful dupes of a grander geopolitical strategem and that their mis-leaders have already counted on them being killed.

This is the same calculus I identified in my “Escaping the Grand Chessboard” essay in REPORTAGE—the strategy that saw the Afghans as convenient pawns to be sacrificed in the fight against the Soviets and saw the Kurds as convenient pawns to be sacrificed in the fight against Saddam. And it is, as Sen. Gallego so callously demonstrates, the same calculus being employed in the war in Ukraine.

What may be more surprising to some of my readers—who have no doubt had their heads filled with Z-Anonsense from the pay-triots of Team BRICS—is that the Russian people haven’t benefited from Valiant Defender of Western Civilization Putin’s brave and very wise decision to invade Ukraine, either. Yes, it turns out that waging a half-decade-long-and-counting war in which half a million people are slaughtered in order to not achieve a peace deal that you could have had nine years ago is not good for the average citizen. Instead, those citizens are left to line up at the gas station and dream of a time when they don’t have to worry about the next drone strike on their apartment building.

In fact, as it turns out, some brave Russian patriots—like Igor Vsevolodovich Girkin, aka “Strelkov,” the man who led the Donetsk uprising in 2014—did in fact try to blow the whistle on how the Kremlin has been playing into the West’s hand by keeping the Slavic meat grinder grinding on for the past five years. Strelkov even named the group of oligarchs, the Ozerovites, who have been behind this “failed” strategy. Naturally, however, he was thrown in jail for his efforts.

So, if the hoax-war doesn’t benefit the Ukrainian people and it doesn’t benefit the Russian people, who does it benefit?

The answer that has already no doubt occurred to many of my readers is that it benefits NATO and the West, as it continues to draw its longtime 2D-chessboard rival into a protracted, costly conflict that is gradually draining Mother Russia of her resources.

An adjunct of this observation is that it also serves to line the pockets of US military-industrial contractors, who are not only making bank off this deliberately prolonged conflict but are also using the opportunity to test out all their latest, nifty AI-powered next-generation drone tech in the killing fields of Ukraine.

What may not have occurred to the majority of my readers—again because of the fact that the not-so-independent media is filled with delusional Z-Anoners and outright Kremlin shills who frame this fake contest as a Grand Battle between the Satanic West and the Saintly Orthodox Russians—is that there are Russian oligarchs and contractors who are similarly making bank from this mass slaughter.

My readers will already be familiar with Sergei Shoigu, for instance. He was the Russian Minister of Defence from 2012 to 2024 who presided over the first two years of the war in Ukraine (not to mention the decade of struggle before that illegal invasion) despite never having served in the military and never having seen combat himself. Shoigu is also the fearless and wise Russian military mastermind who has not only bragged about jamming the COVID clot shots into the arms of 1.4 million members of the Russian Armed Forces but who can also afford a luxurious $18 million estate in Rublevka while stuffing his mistress’ pockets with $70 million in government contracts.

But, on the grand scheme of those grifting off the slaughter fields in Ukraine, people like Shoigu are small potatoes.

In fact, to actually understand the Russian oligarchical interest in the Ukrainian war, you have to turn to other sources. Sources like Slavlander of The Slavland Chronicles, who wrote a piece entitled “Are You Still Trusting the Plan, Paytriot?“ earlier this month, where he lays out some of the deeper background behind the real Russia/Ukraine beef.

The war for Ukraine was started as a turf battle between rival gangs—the FSB and their favored Donbass oligarchs against the SBU and their Dniepro oligarchs, essentially. All of it was kicked off by the seizure of one of Putin’s daughter’s godfather’s assets in Ukraine by Zelensky and his patron gang. Medvedchuk’s arrest was seen as a betrayal by Moscow, who had supported Zelensky and used the FSB to help him assume power in Kiev in the first place. They had assurances from their partners that Zelensky, being a big-city, Russian-speaking Jew with direct ties to Donbass criminal networks, would allow business to continue as usual between the “Russian” and “Ukrainian” oligarchs. You must understand: that artificial border between Ukraine and Russia has generated so much revenue for these crime bosses, you simply wouldn’t believe it.

There is more to this analysis, and I suggest those who are interested in the business and financial motivations for this engineered conflict explore it at their leisure, but the TL;DR for the TikTok ADHD crowd is that, once again, a Very Important War that the average person is supposed to be extremely passionate about turns out to be part of yet another turf war between oligarchs—oligarchs who don’t care even a tiny little bit about the average person fighting and dying in this conflict.

Even so, all of these monetary motivations for starting and prolonging the carnage in Ukraine are only the 2D explanations for this mess. In reality, the longer-term 3D plan is to drive a decisive battle line in Eastern Europe between NATO and Russia that keeps the EU in perpetual fear of a coming Russian nuclear apocalypse and scares the population into the latest iteration of the New World Order. We’ve started to see the outline of this New New World Order taking shape in recent years, with the recent “Yalta 2.0” photo op at APEC confirming that we’re witnessing the birth of a planned trilateral system for world governance. Ukraine serves as one front in this coming (engineered and manipulated) contest for world supremacy, with Iran serving as another important part of this grander struggle. (And the battle for Taiwan will complete the puzzle, of course, but that’s a story for another day.)

In the meantime, the Ukraine hoax continues to drag on. And on. And on and on and on.

Indeed, the “war” is constantly given new life by a flood of meaningless stories floating through the newswires like so many fallen soldiers’ corpses floating down the Dnieper:

And meanwhile, in reality, the oligarchs and their contractor buddies continue laughing all the way to the bank.

So, how will the war finally end? Will Prince Harry rejoin the British military to fight the dastardly Russians, as he now fantasizes? Will Canada’s brave decision to ban the Russian hockey team from the World Junior Championship in Alberta finally bring the Russian juggernaut to its knees, ending the conflict?

Stay tuned to find out!...

...just don’t believe a word of it. This sham of a war was started by the oligarchs, and it will end when they want it to end. Not a second sooner.

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