April 13, 2025

Space, we are told, is "the final frontier." And you can bet your bottom dollar that where there's a frontier, there's a gaggle of oligarchs looking to stick their snoot into it.

That's why it didn't come as much of a surprise when the laughably named "North Atlantic" Treaty Organization declared in 2019 that outer space is now one of the alliance's "operational domains."

. . . or when the NATO gang pledged $1 billion last year to "improve the sharing of intelligence from national and commercial reconnaissance satellites."

. . . or when the "vice chief of space operations" [<--actual title!] of the US Space Force [<--actual branch of the Department of Defense!] warned last month that "China is practicing 'dogfighting' satellites as part of its expanding capabilities in space" [<--actual neo-Red Scare propaganda!].

All of this outer space hype might lead you to believe that the real battles of the 21st century are going to be taking place above Earth.

But, with all due respect to Captain Kirk and his crew, space is not the final frontier, and whatever fireworks are taking place up in the night skies is simply a distraction from the real battle taking place down here on Earth.

Yes, as it turns out, outer space isn't the next great battlespace. Inner space is.

The great war of our times is not the war for the galaxy; it's the war for the mind. That war has been going on for a lot longer than most people believe, and recent technological developments have made the battle for your brain much more literal than most people comprehend.

Today, let's peel back the layers of deception and reveal the primary battleground of this fifth-generation war on us all: the space between your ears.

Surveying the Battlefield

For thousands of years, military strategists have understood that an army's success often depends not on its size or even on its armaments but on its knowledge of the opponent.

After all, as Sun Tzu observes:

If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.

It follows, then, that the success of the globalists in their fifth-generation war on us all depends on their knowledge of humanity itself.

What makes people tick? What motivates and demotivates them? What stimuli do they respond to, and in what way do they respond?

From the viewpoint of those wishing to manipulate, control and subdue humanity, the knowledge of the human mind that can be gleaned from the answers to these questions is the most prized knowledge of all.

So, it shouldn't be surprising to learn that not only scientific researchers but military planners and government officials have spent centuries trying to better understand humans and their behaviours—and, more importantly, how to mould, influence, shape or outright control those behaviours.

Everyone knows about Ivan Pavlov's experiments in conditioning. Any high schooler could tell you how Pavlov was able to condition dogs to salivate upon hearing the ringing of a dinner bell.

But how many know that Pavlov's research didn't end with his observation of canines? That he next began duplicating his experiments on human subjects? That those human experiments saw Pavlov and his protégé, Nikoli Krasnogorsky, scooping orphans off the streets, drugging them, surgically fitting them with salivation monitors and force-feeding them food so that these children, like Pavlov's dogs, could be trained to salivate on command?

How many are familiar with the experimenters who followed in Pavlov's footsteps? How many have seen the footage of John B. Watson's "Little Albert" experiments, where the psychologist deliberately traumatized an 11-month-old baby in an attempt to refine the techniques of conditioning humans?

How many have read Watson himself bragging that "[a]fter conditioning, even the sight of the long whiskers of a Santa Claus mask sends the youngster scuttling away, crying and shaking his head from side to side"?

How many have followed the thread from Pavlov and Watson and the "classical conditioning" researchers to the "radical behaviorists" like B. F. Skinner and his work in perfecting operant conditioning?

How many have read Skinner's Walden Two, in which he proposes a scheme for creating a utopian society by conditioning children from birth to assume specific roles in society?

By this point, it's fairly common knowledge that the CIA conducted mind control experiments like Project MKUltra, using operatives like Sidney Gottlieb and Dr. Ewan Cameron to administer LSD to unwitting subjects and conduct other ghoulish experiments in mental manipulation. But how many have heard of MKSearch or MKChickwit or MKOften or any of the other spin-offs of this nightmarish research? How many know these experiments "were designed to destabilize human personality by creating behavior disturbances, altered sex patterns, aberrant behavior using sensory deprivation and various powerful stress-producing chemicals, and mind-altering substances" and were carried out on so-called "expendables"—i.e., "people whose death or disappearance would arouse no suspicion"?

How many have heard of George Brock Chisholm, who served as the first Director-General of the World Health Organization and helped spearhead the World Federation for Mental Health? How many have read the transcript of his 1945 lecture, "The Reestablishment of Peacetime Psychiatry," in which he declared, "[i]f the race is to be freed from its crippling burden of good and evil it must be psychiatrists who take the original responsibility"? And how many are aware that Chisholm's call to action was heeded by men like British military psychiatrist Colonel John Rawlings Rees, the first president of Chisholm's World Federation of Mental Health and chair of the infamous Tavistock Institute from 1933 to 1947?

How many know the story of how Dr. Jim Mitchell—a military retiree and psychologist who had contracted to provide training services to the CIA—took the findings of Dr. Martin Seligman on the psychological phenomenon of "learned helplessness" and weaponized them for the CIA in the service of the Agency's post-9/11 illegal torture program?

Whether the general public is aware of this documented history or not, the record shows that the last 125 years of research into the human psyche has been conducted—or at least weaponized—by Machiavellian manipulators and secret schemers whose intent is to socially engineer the masses.

And, as the science of the mind progresses in the 21st century, these social engineering schemes are only getting more effective.

The Information War

The alternative media has certainly had cause to note that we here in the 21st century are the (largely unwitting) targets of a large-scale information war. This war is being waged upon us largely (though not exclusively) by our own governments.

Occasionally, stories of some of the campaigns in this war break through the information blockade, and the public catches a glimpse of the battle that is being waged against them on all fronts.

Bemused Canadians, for example, were able to read about the Canadian military's bizarre "wolf letter" psyop in the pages of The Ottawa Citizen back in 2021. But any concerns that might have been raised by this psyop and its wild story of forged government letters and recorded wolf noises were soon quelled by the usual establishment lapdog journalists. The whole thing, we were told, was caused by "a handful of military reservists testing psychological tactics at a weekend exercise" and "new control measures are now in place to ensure psychological operation exercises and influence activities do not reach unintended audiences"—so, obviously there's nothing more to worry about!

Residents of the UK, meanwhile, got their own glimpse of the infowar in 2021 when members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviour (SPI-B)—a group providing "independent, expert, social and behavioural science advice" to the UK government—admitted they were guilty of "using fear as a means of control." Tasked with providing insight on how to make Britons compliant with their government's lockdown, social distancing, masking and other restrictions at the beginning of the scamdemic, the SPI-B experts urged the government to increase “the perceived level of personal threat” from Covid-19. Multiple members of the SPI-B team later expressed regret about the scheme, calling it "totalitarian" and unethical.

One SPI-B member confessed: "You could call psychology ‘mind control’. That’s what we do."

Another put it even more bluntly: "Without a vaccine, psychology is your main weapon . . . Psychology has had a really good epidemic, actually."

But to the extent that these operations ever come to public light, it is almost always in disconnected and decontextualized stories like these. Those Canadians who learned about the "wolf letter" psyop, for example, likely never read about the SPI-B scamdemic psyop, let alone connect the events together as evidence of the all-out infowar.

But in recent years, the existence of the infowar has not only become undeniable. It is undenied.

The Cognitive Domain of the Information Battlespace

In 2022, the Associated Press published "'Pre-bunking' shows promise in fight against misinformation," an article touting new research that claims to show progress in the creation of new weapons in the information war. After detailing the usual examples of the scourge of "misinformation,"—i.e., observations that erode public faith in "democratic institutions, journalism and science"—the article then reports uncritically on new techniques that are being developed to trick the public into once again trusting these demonstrably untrustworthy institutions.

New findings from university researchers and Google, however, reveal that one of the most promising responses to misinformation may also be one of the simplest. In a paper published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, the researchers detail how short online videos that teach basic critical thinking skills can make people better able to resist misinformation. The researchers created a series of videos similar to a public service announcement that focused on specific misinformation techniques — characteristics seen in many common false claims that include emotionally charged language, personal attacks or false comparisons between two unrelated items. Researchers then gave people a series of claims and found that those who watched the videos were significantly better at distinguishing false information from accurate information.

Although research like that touted by the AP is ostensibly civilian in nature, the fact that this information campaign is part of a literal military battle that is being waged against us is now starting to be admitted, as well.

In 2023, for example, the Japanese military officially added the "cognitive domain" as the latest new battle domain added to Japan's National Defense Program Guideline. In addition to the traditional domains of territorial land, water and airspace, and to newly added domains like space, cyberspace and the electrogmagnetic domain, Japan's defense authorities now claim the cognitive space as part of their remit.

According to The Global Times:

The building of such cognitive capability would also be written into the National Security Strategy, one of the three major diplomatic and security documents to be amended before the end of 2022, VOA Chinese reported, citing the theory that the Japanese defense authorities and the Self-Defense Force attach great importance to the "misinformation" released by Russia and China, consider that information spread in the Chinese language is a global trend and that cognitive warfare by the island of Taiwan against the Chinese mainland provides valuable experience for research and study. [. . .] Analysts said that cognitive warfare is a combination of digital information, media and spy technology that leads public opinion to extremes in order to affect the basis of diplomacy between countries and to realize the goals of political manipulation, citing the US' infamous "peaceful transfer of power" strategy in other countries as an example.

The recognition of the "cognitive domain" as a literal battlefield is not limited to the Japanese defense forces, however.

In 2019, the Chinese State Council Information Office released a white paper on "China’s National Defense in the New Era" arguing that "[w]ar is evolving in form towards informationized [sic] warfare, and intelligent warfare is on the horizon."

In 2022, Motohiro Tsuchiya, a professor at Keio University, wrote an article on "Governing Cognitive Warfare" for Governing the Global Commons: Challenges and Opportunities for US-Japan Cooperation (a publication of the German Marshall Fund of the United States!) in which he warned that the threat of "intelligentized warfare" by China and other US State Department bogeymen necessitated US cooperation to "create and promote rules and norms that can effectively govern cyberwarfare."

And, perhaps inevitably, it wasn't long before it was discovered that the real threat in this new "cognitive domain" isn't the ChiComs or the CRINKs or any other outside force, but . . . *drumroll, please* . . . online conspiracy theorists!

That's right, in 2023, Tomoko Nagasako, a research fellow at The Sasakawa Peace Foundation, penned "The Threat of Conspiracy Theories in the Battle for the Cognitive Domain — A Consideration of the Status of Conspiracy Theories in Japan Based on Attempts at Regime Destruction Overseas." As you might guess from that title, the article provides "an overview of the state of conspiracy theories overseas and in Japan," details how these dastardly conspiracy theorists present a threat to national security "[f]rom the perspective of cognitive warfare," and proposes countermeasures to address these grave dangers to the nation.

And what "conspiracy theories" does Nagasako cite in her piece? That there exists a "deep state" over and above the surface-level government, that the COVID vaccines were harmful, that the US has conducted biological weapons research in Ukraine in recent years . . . you know, the usual harebrained ideas that only kooky conspiracy realists would even entertain.

Yes, for those who haven't received the memo yet: there most certainly is a war for your mind. It certainly is taking place right now. It is being waged by militaries around the world. The target of these wars is, more often than not, these very militaries' fellow countrymen.

To those who are just waking up to this war, you have my deepest sympathy. Realizing that you are a target in a battle you didn't even know you were fighting in a "cognitive domain" you never even knew existed must be wildly disorienting, to say the least.

But here's the bad news: new technologies are being developed that will make all of this history—from Pavlov to Skinner to Mitchell to SPI-B—and all of these secret operations—from MKUltra to MKChickwit—and all of these military campaigns—from Chisholm and Rees and the machinations of the Tavistock minions to the ChiComs and the Japanese and the development of cognitive warfare—seem like small potatoes.

As we shall see next week, the technology to rewire the brain—quite literally—is already being tested and deployed. And, once these technologies are ready to be unleashed on the public, they may bring the age-old dream of the dictators for total domination of the human population to reality. . . .

