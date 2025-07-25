The Corbett Report

From Age Verification to Digital ID - New World Next Week

Jul 25, 2025
Transcript

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw598/

This week on New World Next Week: Trump withdraws the US from UNESCO because of . . . anti-semitism?; we have entered the era of online age verification (and moved one step closer to the age of online digital ID); and the warmongers of empire hope you don't notice their terrorist-turned-president plunging Syria into violence and chaos.

