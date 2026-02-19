The Corbett Report

The Corbett Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Escaping Energy Poverty - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report's avatar
The Corbett Report
Feb 19, 2026

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/escaping-energy-poverty-solutionswatch/

Did somebody say "small modular, molten fuel salt, thorium fuel cycle, thermal spectrum, breeder reactors"? Well, guess what? Somebody said it. And maybe it's happening soon! So, what does that mean? Good question! Today on Solutions Watch, James talks to Thomas Pedersen of Copenhagen Atomics about their next gen small modular reactors and how independent communities of the future will be powered.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Corbett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture