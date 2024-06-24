Playback speed
I Read The Most Dangerous Superstition (And You Can, Too!)

The Corbett Report
Jun 24, 2024
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-most-dangerous-superstition/

In the EXACT OPPOSITE of the tradition of the "I Read . . . So You Don't Have To" series of podcasts, today James presents a read-through / exploration of a book you actually really SHOULD read: The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose! Strap in and get ready for a data dump. And then get ready to read the book yourself!

The Corbett Report explore the world of politics, history, science and economics from a radically alternative perspective. From geopolitical conspiracies to monetary manipulation, repressed history and social engineering, The Corbett Report goes where other podcasts fear to tread.
Appears in episode
